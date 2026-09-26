The Air Jordan 3 "Fireside" is Ready for Fall

Jordan Brand sometimes drops its most iconic silhouettes in seasonal colorways. The Air Jordan 3 "Fireside" is another example of the Jumpman's perfect execution of this strategy. Although it's technically a women's release, men can easily find their size using the Nike conversion chart.

Consumers want understated designs in neutral color palettes, and this shoe delivers that. It is smooth enough to wear anywhere. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of one of our favorite Air Jordans dropping this fall.

Release Information

The Air Jordan 3 "Fireside" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 "Fireside" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, October 3. Shoppers can buy the sneakers for $205 in women's sizing at Nike, Foot Locker, and other select retailers. Men just need to remember to use the size conversion chart to get the correct size.

It is unlikely that these old-school basketball shoes will sell out on release day, as even the most iconic Air Jordan 3 colorways are sitting on shelves right now. Fans might even be able to find a pair below the retail price after release day on resale platforms like StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 3 "Fireside" colorway. | Nike

The "Fireside" colorway evokes warm feelings associated with fall. The silhouette sports a Velvet Brown leather upper with Light British Tan detailing. The Jumpman logos and laces provide a complementary contrast in Pearl White (an extra set of Rust Pink laces is included).

The rustic design balances a nature aesthetic with all of the classic design elements, like the luxurious elephant print texture around the base of the shoe. Lastly, the monochromatic outsole completes the seasonal colorway.

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 3 "Fireside" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 helped NBA legend Michael Jordan dominate opponents on the hardwood, but it is no longer considered a performance model. However, it still contains the same performance technology from 1988.

The leather and nubuck upper makes the shoe classy enough to wear in any social setting. Meanwhile, the Nike Air technology offers responsive cushioning for all-day wear. Lastly, the grippy rubber outsole is still durable.

Air Jordan 3 Heritage

The Air Jordan 3 "Fireside" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 was originally released in four OG colorways in 1988. Since then, the shoe has been reimagined in every theme imaginable. It has even been redesigned for the baseball and football fields. However, the retro shoe will always be a staple among sneakerheads.

Fall and winter are when Jordan Brand takes over the sneaker release calendar. Fans can expect more exciting releases as the temperatures drop. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.