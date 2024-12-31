Michael Jordan Ranks His 4 Favorite Sneakers Of All Time
No athlete has had a bigger impact on sports and the sneaker industry than Michael Jordan. The NBA legend made basketball a global game and changed how the footwear market operates thanks to his otherwordly success.
It has been more than two decades since Jordan last played a professional game, yet his signature sneaker line is still going strong. In addition to putting out new performance models every year, retro Air Jordan sneakers regularly get regular releases in fan-favorite colorways.
Athletes and media members love to rank Air Jordans, but has anyone ever asked the GOAT for his list of favorite sneakers? An older video has resurfaced on social media where Jordan lists his four favorite Air Jordan sneakers.
Below is the video posted by the social media channel 'The Courtside Vault,' and a breakdown of each model.
Jordan prefaced his answer by admitting, "That's hard, you know? It's like saying which one of your kids you like the most. The 11s are my favorite. The 3s are my next favorite. And probably the 12s or 13s come in third."
In the video, Jordan also explained why he went through a new pair of shoes every game. "If you ever were a kid, and you put on those shoes for the first time, it's like you feel energetic. You feel like you got something you can actually showcase. I wanted that feeling every game."
Air Jordan 11
The Air Jordan 11 is synonymous with Space Jam and Jordan's return to the NBA after playing baseball for a year. The Air Jordan 11 was originally launched in 1995, and Jordan wore it during the Chicago Bulls loss to the Orlando Magic.
However, Jordan led the Bulls to another NBA Finals championship in 1996 while wearing the model. Since then, the Air Jordan 11 only gets released once or twice a year and sells out quickly. Online shoppers can find the sneakers on eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
The Air Jordan 11 has provided the winning formula for years with its mesh upper, patent leather mudguard, and old-school colorways. The model is firmly planted in sports history.
Air Jordan 3
It should come as no surprise that the Air Jordan 3 is high on Jordan's list of favorite sneakers. The model, designed by Tinker Hatfield, is credited with saving the signature line after the unpopular second installment.
The Air Jordan 3 officially debuted in February 1988. It was long before the Bulls rattled off two inconsecutive three-peats in the 1990s, but no one holds that against the iconic basketball shoe.
Its leather upper and elephant print detailing make it a must-have for sneakerheads. Online shoppers can find the model in multiple colorways on sneaker resale websites.
Air Jordan 12
Jordan enjoyed incredible success in the Air Jordan 12. Originally launched in November 1996, Jordan led the Bulls to another championship in the model. Thanks to its design, the Air Jordan 12 is the perfect canvas for storytelling through colorways.
Jordan also did his part by his legendary "Flu Game" performance, which made the red and black colorway one of the most popular styles of the shoe. The Air Jordan 12 is another model that only gets sporadic releases, often in retro colorways.
For online shoppers who miss the Air Jordan 12 drops, they can find the retro hoop shoes in several colorways on sneaker resale websites.
Air Jordan 13
The Air Jordan 13 launched in November 1997 alongside Jordan Brand (initially called "Brand Jordan"). Inspired by Jordan's catlike reflexes, the model has multiple nods to the animal.
Two of the most prominent features are the hologram on the upper that resembled the eye of a panther, and the outsole featured a paw-like design. Jordan swiped his sixth NBA Championship in the model (plus a brief cameo from the unreleased Air Jordan 14).
Luckily for consumers, the Air Jordan 13 gets plenty of general release colorways. Online shoppers can choose from several colorways on sneaker resale websites.
