First Look: James Harden's 9th Adidas Sneaker Gets More Futuristic
Year after year, Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden continues to put up impressive stats on the hardwood. The 10-time NBA All-Star also reliably releases one of the most intriguing basketball shoes each year.
Last season, Harden debuted his eight signature adidas sneaker. The first several colorways of the adidas Harden Vol. 8 sold out, and the fashion-friendly hoop shoe remains one of the more popular models on the market.
While the adidas Harden Vol. 8 still has several months left in its life cycle, fans have been treated to a sneak preview of Harden's ninth signature sneaker. Below is a social media post from the news outlet Sole Retriever, showing the first three colorways of the adidas Harden Vol. 9.
Thanks to Sole Retriever's reporting, we can see the adidas Harden Vol. 9 will launch in the 'Cyber Metallic' colorway in February 2025. It will be followed by the 'Cloud White' and 'Red Metallic' colorways in June and July 2025.
Adidas has not yet officially announced the shoe's launch, so pricing and tech specs remain a mystery. However, Harden's sneakers usually retail at $160 in adult sizes and feature the best performance technology the brand has to offer.
Judging by the early pictures, the adidas Harden Vol. 9 continues to sport a futuristic design. Branding is minimal, with three stripes appearing in the side walls of the sneakers. The sneaker community will get more detailed images as the official launch date gets closer.
After starting his career with Nike, Harden switched to adidas during his rise to stardom with the Houston Rockets. Harden signed a 13-year, $200 million contract with adidas in 2015. Harden has the second-longest running sneaker line with the brand behind Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard.
It is harder than ever for basketball shoes to be worn off the court, but Harden continues to defy the trends just like he sets his own fashion trends. Fans can expect another exciting year from adidas and Harden. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.