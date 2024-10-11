Kyrie Irving Says He Has "Best Shoes in the Game, No Debate!"
Kyrie Irving only played 17 minutes in Thursday night's NBA preseason game between the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz. Despite taking the loss in limited time, the Mavericks guard still made headlines before tip-off.
Irving entered America Airlines Center wearing his first signature lifestyle sneaker. The ANTA KAI Hélà sneakers are unmistakable thanks to their bold design, featuring several multi-color laces.
The Mavericks social media team shared a video of Irving walking through the arena tunnel and gesturing towards his shoes. Irving said, "Best shoes in the game, no debate!" Below is the video and a detailed breakdown of Irving's lifestyle sneakers.
The ANTA KAI Hélà officially launched in September 2024 for $70 in adult sizes. Most fans in the United States will not find the sneakers in their local stores. The kicks are currently sold out on the ANTA website, but are available on KICKS CREW and other popular sneaker resale websites.
The ANTA KAI Hélà could not be any more different than Irving's signature basketball shoe, the ANTA KAI 1, but they are far easier to wear off the court. They sport a fresh design that also reflects Irving's Native American roots.
Irving first debuted the ANTA KAI Hélà during his highly publicized trip to China last month. In his first year as Chief Creative Officer of ANTA Basketball, Irving has helped elevate the brand to unprecedented levels of popularity in the United States.
Irving's first signature lifestyle sneaker and basketball shoe continue to come out in exciting new colorways. With the NBA preseason underway, fans can expect the two partners to drop more heat soon.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.