The Joker 1: Nikola Jokic's Signature Sneaker Drops in December
There might not be a more enigmatic star in the NBA than Nike Jokic. The Denver Nuggets center prefers harness racing to basketball and Olympic medals to championship rings. Plus, Jokic is a big man playing in a medium-sized market.
This could have been why Nike never gave Jokic a signature sneaker deal. But 361 Degrees was more than happy to partner with the three-time NBA MVP. The Chinese brand had already teamed up with Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon on a signature sneaker line.
Last December, Jokic signed a multi-year signature sneaker deal with 361 Degrees. Throughout the season, Jokic wore player-exclusive models from the brand's catalog.
True to form, Jokic debuted his first signature sneaker, the 361 Joker 1, without any fanfare at the Nuggets Media Day. While the brand has not yet officially announced the launch date, there is reporting on the shoe's release date and pricing.
The 361 Joker 1 is scheduled to launch in December for $100 in adult sizes. A different version of the shoe, Joker 1 GT, is expected to launch for $140 in March 2025. The media outlet Sneaker News was the first to report this news.
Athletes and fans must wait a little longer to receive official pictures and tech specs for the 361 Joker 1. However, they can expect to see Jokic wear the shoe on the court this NBA season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.