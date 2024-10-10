Devin Booker Ranks His Favorite Nike Book 1 Colorways
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has one of the most discussed sneakers in the NBA. Initially, Nike drew criticism for its limited supply and unimaginative colorways of Booker's debut hoop shoe.
But the Nike Book 1 is growing on athletes and fans. Supply has finally increased to meet the demand, and more exciting colorways are scheduled to be released throughout this NBA season. It also does not hurt that Booker just won a gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
As Booker prepares for his second season in the Nike Book 1, he has worn plenty of player-exclusive and general-release colorways. Recently, the four-time NBA All-Star was asked to rank his favorite colorways of the model.
The Suns' social media team shared a clip of an interview with Bleacher Report where Booker struggled with the question. Booker said, "Aw, man. Yeah, they're all my stories. I love the 'Flooded Python.' I love the 'Barely Grape.' But I think the 'Havens' hold a special place in my heart."
Despite fans' feedback on Booker's player-exclusive sneakers, it sounds like he considers the general-release styles his favorite. As luck would have it, online shoppers can choose from several styles of Booker's first signature sneaker on the Nike website.
Additionally, fans searching for the "Flooded Python," "Barely Grape," and "Haven" colorways on sneaker resale websites like GOAT and StockX. However, they might have to pay over the retail price for Booker's favorite kicks.
With the NBA preseason officially underway, fans can expect Booker and Nike to keep their foot on the gas for the rest of the year. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.