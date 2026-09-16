The Nike Kobe 3 Protro "Orca" Returns in MVP Form

The 2007-08 NBA season was peak Black Mamba. Kobe Bryant led the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA Finals and won his lone MVP award that season. Throughout that fiery campaign, Bryant wore the Nike Kobe 3 in most games. Specifically, the "Orca" colorway on the road.

Last year, the Nike Kobe 3 Protro made its first-ever comeback with mostly new colorways. Now, the legendary silhouette is finally releasing in a style that Bryant wore on the court during his MVP campaign. Below is a breakdown of the highly anticipated Nike Kobe 3 Protro "Orca" colorway.

Release Information

The Nike Kobe 3 Protro "Orca" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 3 Protro "Orca" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 26. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $210 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

Despite the sneakers' legendary status, a sell-out on release day is probably unlikely. Currently, several Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro colorways are sitting on shelves. Fans might be able to find a deal on StockX and GOAT if supply exceeds demand.

Colorway Details

The Nike Kobe 3 Protro "Orca" colorway. | Nike

The "Orca" colorway features a monochromatic black design. Large Nike Swoosh logos pop off the heels in white, while the Kobe Sheath logo graces the tongues, heels, and insoles in Varsity Maize. Subtle shades of Anthracite round out the upper.

Underfoot, the black rubber outsole remains true to the original. Similarly, the laces are also black. These shoes will come in the standard Nike Kobe packaging. What some younger fans see as an understated colorway, older fans see an unforgettable season.

Performance Technology

The Nike Kobe 3 Protro "Orca" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 3 Protro underwent a total overhaul while maintaining the aesthetics and core components. The biggest performance upgrade is the full-length Air Zoom Strobel inside a Cushlon 3.0 foam midsole. That setup replaces the old Phylon midsole and two separate Zoom units.

The shoe maintains the net-inspired TPU upper while improving airflow. Plus, an updated carbon fiber plate in the midsole improves torsional support. Lastly, the diamond grid outsole pattern features the same look but with better traction.

Nike Kobe 3 History

Kobe Bryant wears the Nike Kobe 3 "Orca" colorway. | IMAGO / Newscom World

The Nike Kobe 3 was overshadowed by the Nike Hyperdunk and the following low-top Nike Kobe models. However, the shoes still hold a special place in the hearts of hoopers and Lakers fans. The Nike Kobe 3 Protro has done a great job of honoring the 2007 original, while improving it for the modern game.

Many of us have waited 18 years since the shoes first hit shelves, and we finally have a chance to grab the iconic kicks. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.