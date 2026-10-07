The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro is 19% Off in 3 Colorways

Every Los Angeles Lakers fan can remember Kobe Bryant's 2007-08 NBA season. Bryant won his only MVP award and made the first of three consecutive NBA Finals appearances, all while wearing the Nike Kobe 3.

Bryant's third signature sneaker got the love it deserved, but it was overshadowed by the Nike Hyperdunk and the low-top Nike Kobes that followed. However, the silhouette is back and better than ever as the Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro.

Sadly, the Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro is also underappreciated. Some amazing colorways have sat on shelves and are now discounted online. Below is a detailed breakdown of each colorway and how to buy it.

Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Grinch"

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Grinch" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Grinch" colorway dropped on September 1. The performance basketball shoes had a retail price of $190 in adult sizes, but are now marked down to $152.97 (19% off) on Nike.com.

The "Grinch" colorway features an Electric Green upper with Stadium Green accents. The Nike Swooshes and Kobe Sheath logos provide a complementary contrast. Lastly, a gradient outsole completes the look.

Online shoppers might be able to find some deals on the "Grinch" colorway on StockX or GOAT. However, the taxes and fees would likely make it more expensive than the deal offered by Nike.

Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Platinum Grey"

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Platinum Grey" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Platinum Grey" colorway also dropped on September 1. The shoes are marked down from $190 to $152.97 (19% off) in adult sizes on Nike.com.

The "Platinum Grey" colorway sports a Pure Platinum upper with Armory Blue accents. The Nike Swooshes and Kobe Sheath logos pop off in Armory Blue.

Online shoppers searching for a deal on the "Platinum Grey" colorway will have a tough time finding a larger discount. Currently, there aren't many savings opportunities on StockX or GOAT.

Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Atomic Pink"

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Atomic Pink" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Atomic Pink" colorway dropped on August 18. The shoes are marked down from $190 to $152.97 (19% off) in adult sizes on Nike.com.

The "Atomic Pink" colorway features a beautiful blend of Atomic Pink and Bright Crimson. The Nike Swooshes and Kobe Sheath logos pop off the silhouette in Bright Crimson for a high-energy design.

Some asking prices for the "Atomic Pink" colorway are below $150 on StockX and GOAT. However, it's still not a major savings opportunity compared to the Nike sale.