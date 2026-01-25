The Nike Kobe 8 "Year of the Horse" Drops This Week

The connection between Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and China was instrumental in growing the game of basketball. Bryant regularly visited China on his Nike tours during the NBA offseason and dropped several shoes inspired by the country's rich culture.

Just in time for the Lunar New Year, the Nike Kobe 8 Protro is returning in the "Year of the Horse" colorway for the first time in 12 years. Below is everything fans must know about the highly anticipated hoop shoes.

Release Information

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Year of the Horse" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Year of the Horse" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, January 31. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app.

The shoes will be released in adult ($200), big kids ($122), and little kids ($97) sizes. Currently, there is no reporting on how limited a release this will be from Nike. Fans who miss the drop will be able to buy the kicks on trusted sneaker resale websites like GOAT and StockX.

Design Details

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Year of the Horse" colorway. | Nike

The "Year of the Horse" colorway sports a Light Crimson upper, complemented by Bright Citron on the Nike Swoosh and Kobe Sheath logos. The interior and outsole feature an eye-catching shade of Vivid Blue.

As Nike points out, the horse represents bravery, fortune, and honor. Unfortunately, the shoes do not come with any additional laces, special packaging, or matching apparel collection.

Tech Specs

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Year of the Horse" outsole. | Nike

The bright, celebratory upper features an engineered mesh upper that's pliable and molds to your foot for supreme comfort and containment. It evolves the original 2014 design with the addition of Nike React foam for added responsiveness and durability.

Lastly, the traditional herringbone traction pattern has a diamond-inspired pattern that provides grip for full-speed cuts, pivots, and rim attacks. It provides the perfect foundation to the hooper-approved basketball shoe.

History

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Year of the Horse" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 8 "Year of the Horse" originally launched for $160 in adult sizes on January 1, 2014. This will be the first time the colorway has made its return as part of the Protro (performance + retro) series.

Bryant never played in the Nike Kobe 8 "Year of the Horse," but it still remains a fan favorite after all these years. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.

More NBA Footwear News

Adidas and James Harden dropped a collaboration with Arizona State.

The Nike Kobe 1 Protro '81 Points' colorway is sitting on shelves after its release date.

Jordan Brand ends Zion Williamson's signature sneaker line.

Stephen Curry debuts the ANTA KAI3 for Kyrie Irving.

Shaq's retro Reebok sneakers dominated release day.