Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant had a global following, but he had an especially passionate fanbase in Asia. Bryant took countless trips to Asian countries throughout his NBA career, inspiring multiple colorways of his most popular signature Nike sneakers.

Some were limited edition and never had a global launch during their first production cycle. However, the Nike Kobe 9 EM Low "Philippines" colorway is returning better than ever as part of the Protro series for the first time since 2014. Below is a first look at the updated hoop shoes.

Release Information

The Nike Kobe 9 EM Low Protro "Philippines" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 9 EM Low Protro "Philippines" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 18. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $200 in adult sizes exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app.

It's becoming increasingly rare for sneakers to sell out on release day. However, the shoes won't sit on shelves for long. Fans who miss the initial drop can find the kicks on trusted resale platforms like StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Details

The Nike Kobe 9 EM Low Protro "Philippines" colorway. | Nike

The "Philippines" colorway blends Laser Crimson and Obsidian to create an homage to the beautiful country. Inspired by the banig, the traditional Filipino weaving craft that brings communities together, a distinct print wraps the Engineered Mesh upper.

Additional nods to the rich culture include numerology references layered over the design in a hand-painted style commonly seen in barangay gyms.

The Nike Kobe 9 EM Low Protro "Philippines" colorway. | Nike

A graphic of a tsinelas, or flip-flop, appears on the translucent outsole. It's a familiar sight of hoopers throughout the Philippines and reflects a love of the game that transcends footwear.

Meanwhile, all of the fan-favorite details from the Nike Kobe 9 EM Low Protro return. The Nike Swooshes, Kobe Sheath logos, and Achilles stitches complete the iconic aesthetic. Lastly, chrome metallic accents reference the jeepney.

Performance Technology

The Nike Kobe 9 EM Low Protro "Philippines" colorway. | Nike

Tech specs include an Engineered Mesh upper for breathability, a new Nike React foam midsole, and a cable lacing system. Meanwhile, a carbon fiber plate in the outsole helps provide strong yet lightweight lateral stability.

The hooper-approved "fingerprint" outsole traction pattern remains true to the original, but with modest improvements. Nike used pressure-mapping design and a minimal-rubber outsole for durable traction that mimics the foot's natural contours.

Nike Kobe 9 EM Low Protro History

The Nike Kobe 9 EM Low Protro "Philippines" colorway. | Nike

Bryant wore the Nike Kobe 9 during the 2013-14 NBA season. The shoe dropped in three styles: Elite (Flyknit), Elite High (Flyknit), and the EM (Engineered Mesh). Each version has been re-released through the Protro over the past year.

Several fan-favorite styles, including the "China" colorway, have made rare returns. It's safe to assume the "Philippines" colorway will excite lots of Lakers fans and sneakerheads. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.