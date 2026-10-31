The 10 Best Halloween Shoes in NBA History

Halloween is the perfect holiday for people who love basketball, candy, and sneakers. The confluence of hoops and horror makes for some incredible footwear ideas. NBA fans can count on a few classics every year.

While Nike has the advantage, every brand outfits their players in the best spooky sneakers on October 31. Below are the ten best Halloween-themed sneakers in NBA history.

10. Curry 1 Low Flotro "Saw"

The Curry 1 Low Flotro "Saw" colorway. | USA TODAY Sports

Before Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Under Armour parted ways in November 2025, they had some memorable footwear moments over a decade. In 2022, Curry reminded fans of his viral 2017 Halloween costume by wearing the Curry 1 Low Flotro "Saw" colorway.

9. Nike Zoom G.T. Hustle 3 "Haunted Heights"

The Nike Zoom G.T. Hustle 3 "Haunted Heights" colorway. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama has debuted several player-exclusive colorways. The best holiday-themed design was the Nike Zoom G.T. Hustle 3 "Haunted Heights" in 2025. It was released to the public, but ended up sitting on shelves.

8. PUMA Clyde Court Disrupt "X-Ray"

The PUMA Clyde Court Disrupt "X-Ray" colorway. | USA TODAY Sports

Maybe it's nostalgia, but the Clyde Court Disrupt was so exciting when PUMA re-entered the basketball market in 2018. Plus, the "X-Ray" colorway was still a pretty unique concept at that time. PUMA Basketball's evolution over the past eight years has been remarkable, but that's a story for another day.

7. PUMA MB.03 "Halloween P.E."

The PUMA MB.03 "Halloween P.E." colorway. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

LaMelo Ball has the flashiest signature sneaker line in NBA history. Naturally, PUMA goes all out for Ball on the holidays. The PUMA MB.03 "Halloween" colorway hit shelves, and Ball debuted a player-exclusive version in October 2025.

6. Nike Book 1 "The Pumpkin King"

Devin Booker wears the Nike Book 1 "The Pumpkin King" colorway. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker loves Halloween and The Nightmare Before Christmas. The Nike Book 1 dropped in multiple spooky colorways, but we like "The Pumpkin King" colorway best.

5. Nike Ja 3 "Spooky Season"

The Nike Ja 3 "Spooky Season" colorway. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ja Morant has rapidly built a strong collection of Halloween-themed sneakers, and there is a case to be made for most of them. We like the Nike Ja 3 "Spooky Season" colorway most because that's the best silhouette in Morant's signature line, and the design details are delightfully frightful.]

4. Nike Kyrie 4 "Halloween"

The Nike Kyrie 4 "Halloween" colorway. | USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving and ANTA are building a global sneaker empire, but we still miss his Nike sneaker line. The Nike Kyrie 4 "Halloween" colorway dripped a ghoulish shade of Rage Green that was pitch-perfect for Halloween night.

3. Nike LeBron 13 "Horror Flick"

The Nike LeBron 13 "Horror Flick" colorway. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LeBron James' 13th signature Nike shoe got way too much disrespect during its production cycle. The Nike LeBron 13 "Horror Flick" or "Friday the 13th" colorway was so incredibly tough with its blood-splattered design.

2. Nike Kobe 5 Protro "X-Ray"

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro "X-Ray" colorway. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant never got to wear the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "X-Ray" colorway, but it was incredibly popular among NBA players in 2024. The colorway drew inspiration from his 2011 "Broken Not Beaten" marketing campaign and featured glow-in-the-dark elements for an extra spooky aesthetic.

1. Nike KD 18 "Slim Reaper"

The Nike KD 18 "Slim Reaper" colorway. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kevin Durant narrowly edges out Kobe Bryant for the best Halloween hoop shoe in NBA history with the Nike KD 18 "Slim Reaper" colorway. Mostly because it plays off his nickname. Second, the black-and-white design with glow-in-the-dark elements strikes fear into the hearts of defenders any day of the year.