Miami Marlins First Baseman Wears Nike Dunk Lows

Garrett Cooper Wears Nike Dunks Before MLB All-Star Game

The All-Star shined in Los Angeles.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles, California, is always busy. But the entertainment capital of the world was especially festive the past few days thanks to the MLB All-Star Game. Fans are still unpacking all the events that took place in a short time. One function you can always count on for fun is the Red Carpet Show, where players and their loved ones dress to the nines.

Baseball players who are also sneakerheads do not get enough love compared to other professional athletes. So we want to shine a light on Garrett Cooper's footwear for the formal event.

The Miami Marlins first baseman and his wife Erica dressed to impress. But it was hard to look away from Cooper's feet. The All-Star wore a pair of Nike Dunk Lows in the 'UNC' colorway. The kicks were released on June 24, 2021, for $100 but sold out immediately. Now fans can expect to pay roughly $400 on the resale market for the sneakers.

So far this season, Cooper has an OPS of .783, 7 home runs, and has gotten at least one fit off at a red carpet show. The 31-year-old's love for sneakers is well documented on his Instagram account. Over the past year, Cooper has made the switch from adidas to Nike.

Cooper went 0-2 during the All-Star Game, but he is batting 1.000 with his footwear on and off the field. Keep an eye on the Marlins' first baseman as a candidate for best-dressed baseball player this year. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

