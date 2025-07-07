Nike Launches Giannis Antetokounmpo's 7th Signature Shoe
Milwaukee Bucks forward has quietly built a Hall of Fame sneaker catalog to match his unparalleled basketball career. On Monday, Nike kicked off the week by officially unveiling Antetokounmpo's 7th signature basketball shoe.
Fans got a sneak peek at the unreleased model in March, when Antetokoumpo shared and then deleted pictures on social media. Fast forward four months, and the highly anticipated model is finally here.
The Nike Giannis Freak 7 will launch in the "ignition" colorway globally for on July 29. Athletes and fans will be able to buy the performance basketball shoes for $110 in adult sizes at Nike.com and select retail locations.
The Nike Giannis Freak 7 is a new silhouette built to power the performance of Antetokounmpo and the game's hardest-working hoopers. The performance model was designed with a particular movement in mind: the most lethal Euro step in all of basketball.
Starting from the court up, Nike designers developed a new "ANTETOKOUNMPO" traction pattern. It features a more rigid feel on the lateral side of the silhouette and a smooth ride medially, helping hoopers create critical separation and leave defenders in the dust.
For the first time in Nike Basketball history, the new traction pattern pairs with a full-length, wall-to-wall Cushlon 3.0 midsole. This delivers the comfort and responsiveness required for hoopers who put in long hours to improve their game.
Additionally, the midsole, outsole, and upper of the Nike Giannis Freak 7 all feature mechanically engineered grooves that flex and compress. The upper subtly incorporates Antetokounmpo's signature logo.
"A lot of people say that I'm not a power forward, I'm a basketball player. I play like a guard, and it's hard for people to put me in one position," says Antetokounmpo.
"I have to cover space quickly, so my shoe has to have incredible grip and be stable enough to move side to side when I play. The Giannis Freak 7 accomplishes that and more, bringing the performance I need to power my game in a design that reminds me of my heritage and how much I've worked to get here."
To help contain sharp cuts and effective Euro steps, the designers created an upper inspired by both Antetokounmpo and Nike's heritage. It is reminiscent of Greek sandals that lock down the heel while helping contain the foot on both the medial and lateral sides.
"We approached the Giannis Freak 7 with a modern and holistic design language, reimagining the iconic Greek sandal into a containment structure tailored for the demands of Giannis' trademark and explosive Euro step," says Ross Klein, Senior Director, Men's Basketball Footwear Product Design.
"Designed to mirror the rhythm of Giannis' game, the silhouette fuses modern energy and fluid motion with the traction and lateral containment needed to perform at the highest level."
