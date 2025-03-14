Giannis Antetokounmpo Unveils His 7th Nike Basketball Shoe
The Milwaukee Bucks made a statement victory against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 23 points and then continued to grab headlines after the game.
Antetokounmpo posted and deleted six pictures on Instagram of his unreleased seventh signature Nike basketball shoe. Antetokounmpo shared a sneak peek of two colorways at various angles.
Luckily for sneakerheads, fans and media outlets were able to screenshot the pictures before they were deleted. There is a green colorway with a wolf-theme as well as a fiery red and black colorway.
Among the pictures was a view of a monitor showing the Nike Giannis Freak 7 in the "Wolf in Sheep's Clothing" colorway with the retail price listed at $110. That was likely the pricing for the children's shoes.
Antetokounmpo's sixth signature sneaker retailed at $140 in adult sizes and $105 in big kid sizes. So, it's more probable that the big kid's size will increase by $5 rather than the adult size, which will decrease by $30.
However, Nike has not yet officially announced the shoe, release date, pricing, or tech specs. Antetokounmpo's newest signature sneaker usually launches in the middle of summer during the NBA off-season.
It is easy to understand why Antetokounmpo could not wait to share pictures of his upcoming hoop shoe. The design is already receiving praise from fans online, which is not an easy achievement for performance basketball models.
Despite growing up as a fan of adidas, an issue with the brand caused Antetokounmpo to go with Nike. Antetokounmpo signed his first sneaker deal with Nike in 2013.
The two parties agreed to a contract extension in 2017, which included a signature sneaker line. Antetokounmpo's signature sneaker line launched in June 2019, and is ready for its seventh installment.
