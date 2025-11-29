How Allen Iverson Changed UCLA Basketball Sneaker History

Basketball Hall of Famer Allen Iverson permanently changed basketball during his playing career. Iverson ushered in a new era of authenticity, which, coupled with his exciting playstyle, made him one of the coolest hoopers of his generation.

Iverson played for the Georgetown Hoyas during his college days, but his generous gesture as a budding NBA superstar helped shape sneaker history for the UCLA Bruins.

Baron Davis recently appeared on the third episode of the JD Podcast and recounted a story from his days playing for the Bruins. During Davis' two seasons at UCLA, the Bruins were a Reebok partner in the NCAA. However, that could have gone sideways if not for Iverson.

Allen Iverson Hooked Up UCLA

"I just remember being in college, UCLA was Reebok. I wore Nikes and put a tape over my shoes because, you know, I play better on my Nikes. We was going back and forth because they were sending us some Reeboks and I was like, 'Man, I'm not wearing those unless Allen Iverson let me rock the Iversons.'

Davis explained, "Them was the hottest shoes out. We UCLA, how the f--- we not in the Iversons? We had some d--- team shoes that they selling on Eastbay."

Davis said one night he and his teammates were hanging out in a club parking lot when Iverson pulled up, "We ran down on him like, 'Chuck, what's up, man? Let's get the shoes!' He was like, 'Oh, man, you ain't in my shoes, bro? Like, let me make a call!'

Davis concluded, "Next thing you know, the whole team got Iversons. I really switched from Nike to Reebok, HA [a reference to the Juvenile song]."

UCLA's Sneaker History

A lot has changed since the late 1990s, but Iverson's generosity and Davis' storytelling ability remain steadfast. UCLA has since switched from Reebok to adidas, then to Under Armour, and is now with Nike/Jordan Brand.

Meanwhile, Iverson is the Vice President of Reebok Basketball, serving alongside President Shaquille O'Neal. Davis wore various sneaker brands during his long NBA career, but his most memorable footwear moments came in Pauley Pavilion.

