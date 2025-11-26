James Harden Debuts 10th Signature Adidas Shoe

LA Clippers guard James Harden debuted his 10th signature adidas basketball shoe on Tuesday night before taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in a nationally-televised NBA Cup game.

Harden took the court in the adidas Harden Vol. 10. The silhouette sported an eye-catching Ice Gold Metallic upper contrasted by a Core Black ankle collar with Lime Burst on the outsole. It is the same colorway Harden teased this summer during his 2025 "Uno" China tour.

Harden spent time with the Boys & Girls Club of LA pre-game. He gifted pairs of the adidas Vol. 10 and walked through the tunnel with the kids to commemorate the launch and give back to the community.

adidas Harden Vol. 10

The adidas Harden Vol. 10. | adidas

The brand has not yet officially announced the launch, but the adidas Harden Vol. 10 is expected to launch in December 2025 for $160 in adult sizes at adidas.com.

Additionally, the tech specs have not been confirmed. But the performance basketball shoe features a similar design to its predecessor: a molded upper, full-length internal knit bootie, and LightBoost and Lightstrike cushioning.

As always, fans can count on several fashion-forward colorways to be released over the next year. Last year, adidas and Harden cooked up over 14 colorways that drove fans wild.

Harden's History With Adidas

When they say you don’t make sense, tell ‘em you never had to.



Don’t Make Sense. @JHarden13 pic.twitter.com/9SZgZp7dGI — adidas Basketball (@adidasHoops) November 25, 2025

NBA fans got a sneak peek at the unreleased shoe on social media earlier this afternoon. Adidas posted an incredible short film of Harden (and multiple versions of his younger self), calling back to pivotal moments in his life and career.

Best of all, Harden's older shoes and a one upcoming colorway of the adidas Harden Vol. 10 make a brief appearance. Harden narrates the film by pontificating about becoming more than a star, but "a whole constellation." Everything from the concept to the execution of the ad was classic adidas.

Harden's Future With Adidas

James Harden debuts the adidas Harden Vol. 10. | adidas

Harden began his career with Nike before signing a massive 13-year, $200 million signature sneaker deal with adidas in 2015. The perennial NBA All-Star could enter sneaker free agency late in 2028, but he said he wants a lifetime contract with adidas.

NBA fans can expect more news on the adidas Harden Vol. 10 soon. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

