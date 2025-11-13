How Many Nike Kobe 6 'Caitlin Clark' Shoes Were Released?

This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.

If the holiday shopping season hasn't arrived yet, Nike has set the tone early. Yesterday morning, the highly anticipated Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Caitlin Clark' colorway was released online and in select stores.

It should come as no surprise to fans that the sneakers sold out quickly. Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant have dedicated fan bases. Combine that with athletes and sneakerheads, and the shoes were gone within the ten-minute drop.

Stock Estimates

Good luck catching a pair of these 😔 pic.twitter.com/ju4X8uYMCQ — UncleChrissy (@uncle_chrissy) November 11, 2025

But many shoppers will want to know how many sneakers were manufactured. Unfortunately, it is impossible to give a completely accurate answer as there were multiple retailers involved. However, some footwear industry insiders have provided estimates.

The popular YouTube personality and sneaker reporter Uncle Chrissy estimated that 12,000 units were available through the Nike SNKRS app. That is even less than the 13,000 units of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Fever' colorway, which dropped earlier this summer.

Kicks On SI cannot confirm these numbers, but it does provide fans with an interesting idea of what their chances were of securing the sneakers. Even if the estimates were way off, it would still not be enough supply to meet the demand.

Resale Value

Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Caitlin Clark' bids as of November 13, 2025. | StockX.

The next question every sneakerhead will have is about the resale value: can they afford to buy the shoes on resale websites, or could they profit by selling their recently purchased kicks?

The answer to those questions for most fans would be no and yes. As of today, the current resale value of the shoes is $357 before taxes and fees. Even the most diehard fans are unwilling to spend over $400 on basketball shoes.

Meanwhile, shoppers who were successful in securing a pair of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Caitlin Clark' shoes could easily make a profit if they decided to flip the kicks online.

Affordable Alternatives

Caitlin Clark's signature Nike shirt. | Nike

Clark does not yet have her own signature sneaker line - that will be launched in 2026. However, fans can shop her signature apparel collection at Nike.com.

Additionally, there are four colorways of the Nike Kobe 9 Low Protro available online as well. Both options make excellent consolation prizes for athletes and fans who missed out on yesterday's drop.

The holiday shopping season is just getting started, so fans will have more chances to buying cool kicks for loved ones (of themselves). Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.

