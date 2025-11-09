Caitlin Clark's Nike Kobe 6 Sneakers Finally Drop This Week

This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.

The 2025 WNBA season was nothing short of phenomenal. However, it was a forgettable campaign for Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark. She missed long stretches of the season due to injuries. The silver lining is that Clark continued to dominate headlines in the footwear industry.

As the unofficial torchbearer of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's signature Nike sneaker line, Clark debuted multiple player-exclusive colorways. Even better, the Nike Kobe 5 'Fever' colorway dropped earlier this summer, and a second style is on the way.

After debuting the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Caitlin Clark' colorway during her rookie season, Clark's icy blue sneakers are finally hitting shelves this week. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the kicks.

Release Information and Shopping Guide

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Caitlin Clark' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Caitlin Clark' colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, November 12.

Online shoppers can try to buy the highly anticipated basketball shoes for $200 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker app, and other select retailers.

Fans can expect a sell-out during the ten-minute drop window. Consumers who miss the release can expect to pay well above retail on sneaker resale websites like GOAT and StockX.

The shoes already have an asking price of over $1,000 in some sizes on both resale websites. There might be a slight dip in the resale prices after lucky fans secure the shoes, but they will still be unaffordable for most fans.

Colorway Details

The Nike Kobe 6 'Caitilin Clark' colorway. | Nike

The 'Caitlin Clark' colorway features Light Armory Blue on the snakeskin-textured upper. Meanwhile, Baltic Blue accents highlight the branding of the Swoosh logos, Kobe logos, and Bryant's signature on the heels.

The white midsole sits atop the legendary snakeskin-inspired outsole. Under the shoe, fans will see the Kobe logo in black next to the carbon fiber plate. The Nike Kobe 6 is one of the most recognizable and beloved silhouettes in basketball shoe history.

Unlike many other Nike Kobe sneaker drops, these shoes do not appear to come with any special packaging or additional laces.

Additionally, there are no Kobe-branded apparel options. However, Nike and Clark have dropped a shirt ($40) and shorts ($60) in Baltic Blue to match the release.

Tech Specs

Outsole of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Caitlin Clark' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro's tech specs include a responsive Cushlon foam, an Air Zoom Turbo unit in the forefoot, and low-profile traction for improved court-feel and quickness.

Meanwhile, the breezy mesh tongue helps you stay cool under pressure. The performance model is lower, sleeker and faster than ever. According to Nike's product description, these shoes lock athletes in so they can dial up their game.

It has been almost 15 years since Bryant debuted his sixth signature sneaker during an NBA game on Christmas Day 2010.

Yet, it is still widely considered the gold standard for performance basketball shoes. Clark is only adding more history to the legendary hoop shoes with her intense level of popularity.

Why It Matters

Details on the Nike Kobe 6 'Caitlin Clark' colorway. | Nike

Clark wore Nike Kobe basketball shoes throughout her college career at Iowa, and quickly earned the high honor of getting player-exclusive colorways designed to celebrate her achievements and personality.

Clark debuted her blue Nike Kobe 6 colorway all the way back in the 2024 WNBA Playoffs, and fans have clamored for a release ever since its debut. Just in time for the holidays, these fan-favorite sneakers are going to kick off the shopping season in style.

Clark does not yet have her own signature sneaker line, as her first shoe is set to launch in 2026. In the meantime, fans can enjoy her rare Nike Kobe colorways.

