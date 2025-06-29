How Many Nike Kobe 5 'Caitlin Clark' Sneakers Are Releasing?
No basketball player is more synonymous with Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's signature Nike sneaker line than Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark.
Clark has made history in general release and player-exclusive colorways of Nike Kobe models, which only drive up hype more. For the first time, one of Clark's player-exclusive silhouettes is dropping this week.
The Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Caitlin Clark' is scheduled to be released for $190 at 10:00 a.m. EST on Monday, June 30. But how many pairs will actually be dropped? Footwear industry insiders are expecting an extremely limited drop.
According to two popular accounts, the number is estimated to be 13,000 units. The sneaker YouTube personality Uncle Chrissy and social media account Sneaker Sense both landed on the same number.
Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI cannot confirm the reported numbers. Also, it is worth noting that the estimate of 13,000 shoes in stock only accounts for the Nike SNKRS app in the United States and not various retailers like Foot Locker and Dick's Sporting Goods.
Regardless, if that estimate is even close to being accurate, it spells a challenging time for online shoppers. Given the low supply and extremely high demand, many fans will be unsuccessful in buying the basketball shoes this Monday.
These highly anticipated sneakers are guaranteed to sell out within minutes online. Fans who miss the drop will be able to find them on sneaker resale websites like StockX, eBay, and GOAT.
Clark has worn multiple rare Nike Kobe sneakers, but she first debuted the Fever-themed Nike Kobe 5 during the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs.
The colorway features a Midnight Navy upper, contrasted by Bright Crimson and vibrant hits of University Gold. The lateral Nike Swoosh logos and Kobe signatures on the heels both feature a gradient pattern.
Meanwhile, the Nike Kobe 5 Protro remains true to Bryant's original fifth signature sneaker. It features a flexible Air Zoom unit and EKG-inspired traction on the rubber outsole. Additionally, the minimally structured upper is lightweight and supportive.
Much to the chagrin of her fans, Clark does not yet have her own signature sneaker line or even a signature logo yet. However, player-exclusive colorways from the Nike Kobe line are the next best option for any basketball player.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
