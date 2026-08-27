How Michael Jordan Pushed Shawn Kemp to Reebok

NBA legend Shawn Kemp will always be remembered for his legendary seasons with the Seattle SuperSonics.

However, Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan denied Kemp an NBA Championship in 1996 and a massive Nike sneaker deal early in his career. Or at least, one of Nike's contract stipulations pushed Kemp to Reebok.

Kemp recently appeared on Iconic Sonics, where he discussed his unforgettable career. During the conversation, Kemp referenced how no Nike player could make more money from their shoe deal than Jordan. That is the reason why Allen Iverson signed with Reebok, and Kemp as well.

Nike Loss to Shawn Kemp to Reebok

"First of all, I'm a Reebok guy," Kemp prefaced his answer. "Reebok's my heart, but I actually made it to the NBA partly because of Nike. I met a guy when I was a kid; his name was Sonny Vaccaro."

Kemp went on to explain how he met the legendary Nike executive at just 12 years old and became longtime friends. Kemp entered the NBA on a Nike contract.

However, Kemp revealed that Jordan "had something in his contract that said I couldn't make more money than him. I could make more money than Charles Barkley, and I couldn't make more money than Michael Jordan. So, I was like, 'Well, I have to find a new shoe company.'"

Reebok Recruited Shawn Kemp

Reebok was the first sneaker company to approach the rookie before the 1990 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. The irreverent brand saw the larger-than-life potential in Kemp and made him an incredible offer. They had an opening for the best sneaker free agent in the NBA for $36 million.

Dee Brown won the contest, and Kemp was runner-up. Despite coming up short, a Reebok executive sat next to Kemp in the locker room and said, "You lost the contest, but you won the contract. Welcome to Reebok"

Kemp officially partnered with Reebok in October 1992. He would wear the brand's shoes as the SuperSonics expanded beyond the Pacific Northwest, capturing the imagination of fans nationwide.

Shawn Kemp's Reebok Sneaker History

Kemp briefly recounted his historic signature sneaker line that spanned nine models. According to Kemp, his Reebok sneakers sold over 10 million pairs over the years.

However, Kemp's business relationship with Reebok was not always great. In 1997, Kemp signed a five-year, $11.2 million contract extension with Reebok. In April 2000, Kemp made negative remarks about his basketball shoes to the media.

It led to a legal battle throughout 2000 and 2001, before both parties eventually settled out of court. Kemp finished his career with Nike, but eventually partnered with Reebok again in retirement.

Shawn Kemp's Retro Reebok Sneakers

As he mentioned in the interview, the Reebok Kamikaze still enjoys retro releases. That last run was in 2020, which means Kemp is due for more sneaker drops soon. That is especially true since Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson became President and Vice President of Reebok Basketball.

O'Neal and Iverson have revitalized Reebok Basketball by signing overlooked talent, while the development team executes a strong strategy. Most importantly, WNBA All-Star Angel Reese has been a massive success for the iconic brand.

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