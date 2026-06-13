How to Buy Neymar's Nike Shox "Brazil" Colorway

The 2026 FIFA World Cup just kicked off, and teams are already having to change strategies. One of the biggest headlines before Brazil's opening match against Morocco is Neymar's health status. The Brazilian superstar will miss the first match due to a calf injury.

Despite being sidelined, all eyes will still be on the team's leader. Even better for the sneaker-obsessed football fans, the cultural icon will probably rock more heat on the sideline.

Before the start of the World Cup, Neymar rocked the Nike Shox R4 "Brazil" colorway when his team took on Panama in an international friendly. Below is a detailed look at the kicks Neymar wore, and how to buy them before Brazil tries to make another championship run.

Nike Shox R4 "Brazil"

Neymar wears the Nike Shox R4 "Brazil" colorway. | IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

The Nike Shox R4 "Brazil" colorway dropped in March 2026. Athletes and fans can still buy the old-school shoes for $155 in adult sizes at Nike.com and Champ's Sports.

Some online shoppers could probably find the kicks below the retail price on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT. Currently, the average resale price is just $94 online at StockX.

Colorway Details

The Nike Shox R4 "Brazil" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Shox R4 "Brazil" colorway is not a collaboration with Neymar. Still, the kicks immediately became synonymous with the football legend as soon as he wore them on the pitch. The silhouette sports a Black and Metallic Pewter upper. Meanwhile, Light Photo Blue and Canary detailing continue the tribute.

Most notably, the Brazilian Football Confederation logo appears on the tongues to mark the official partnership between the organization and Nike. Underfoot, the black and blue outsole provides the foundation of the football-inspired colorway.

Tech Specs

The Nike Shox R4 "Brazil" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Shox R4 features a synthetic and textile upper with laser perforations for a breathable, durable experience for fans standing on their feet during long matches. The iconic Nike Shox columns provide resilient cushioning that made waves in the Y2K era.

One of our favorite parts of the upgraded shoes is the modified, circular waffle outsole pattern. It does more than provide durable traction; it's a continuation of decades of innovation for Nike.

Nike Shox History

The Nike Shox R4 "Brazil" colorway. | Nike

It is hard to explain to younger fans how popular the Nike Shox line was in the early 2000s. The Nike Shox R4 made its unprecedented debut in 2000 after years of quiet experimentation in the Nike labs.

The benefits of the cushioning setup may have been overblown, but the marketing campaign convinced an entire generation that the shoes would make you perform at a higher level. It was futuristic, fun, and innovative — everything Nike is best at.

Neymar will be out of the lineup, but fans can expect him to make footwear headlines with whatever he chooses to wear on Saturday. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.