How to Buy Shohei Ohtani's Signature New Balance Shoes

Shohei Ohtani's signature New Balance footwear collection is available in multiple styles.

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani's signature New Balance footwear includes several styles.
Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani's signature New Balance footwear includes several styles. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Last night, the Los Angeles Dodgers outlasted the Toronto Blue Jays in a marathon Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead in the World Series. While the series is far from decided, the GOAT debate in baseball is over.

Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani has electrified the sports world with his dominant offense as a designated hitter and solid pitching as a starter. There is no denying that Ohtani is the best player in a sport that cherishes its history.

Ohtani's reign also extends to the footwear industry. Last summer, New Balance launched Ohtani's first signature shoe, a trainer and cleat. The Shohei Ohtani Signature Collection includes various types of footwear and apparel. Below is how athletes and fans can easily buy Ohtani's shoes.

New Balance FuelCell Ohtani 1 Trainer

Five colorways of Shohei Ohtani's New Balance shoes.
New Balance FuelCell Ohtani 1 Trainer. / New Balance

The New Balance FuelCell Ohtani 1 Trainer ($120 online) has dropped in six colorways. Most of which match perfectly with the Dodgers' uniforms, one even selling out completely. The Ohtani 1 is a shoe set to rewrite the definition of on-field performance.

Tech specs include a molded CPU upper designed for superior durability through the high wear of pitching's repeated toe dragging motions. The sole unit features a full-length FuelCell midsole and a nubbed outsole designed to provide superior traction on artificial surfaces.

New Balance FuelCell Ohtani 1 Cleats

Six colorways of Shohei Ohtani's New Balance cleats.
New Balance FuelCell Ohtani 1cleats. / New Balance

The New Balance FuelCell Ohtani 1 ($160 online) is the actual cleat Ohtani wears during games. As Dodgers fans are quite familiar, the MVP has debuted several Dodgers-inspired colorways.

The silhouette is similar to the trainer, but its sole unit features a 10-spike configuration, informed in part by insight from Ohtani himself. It is designed to be closer to the ground, for a consistent feel anywhere on the field, regardless of position.

Shohei x NB RCVRY Slide

Side view of Shohei Ohtani's New Balance slides.
The Shohei x NB RCVRY Slide. / New Balance

The Shohei x NB RCVRY Slide dropped earlier this summer for $55, but is marked down to $44 online (20% off). Available in just one colorway, "Sea Salt and Navy," the slide is the go-to option for athletes recovering after a game.

The NB RCVRY Slide brings world-class comfort with its Fresh Foam midsole engineered to deliver an ultra-cushioned, lightweight ride. At the same time, the lightweight injection-molded EVA foam midsole offers additional comfort. This special-edition design features Ohtani's signature logo across the top.

Shohei x NB Minimus TR v2

Side view of Shohei Ohtani's New Balance shoes.
The Shohei x NB Minimus TR v2. / New Balance

Along with the slides, the Shohei x NB Minimus TR v2 dropped earlier this summer in the "Sea Salt and Navy" colorway in adult sizes ($145 online).

The training shoe is designed for explosiveness in the gym. It is made to help athletes feel barefoot, but better. This special-edition colorway features details similar to the Dodgers' City Connect uniforms, complete with the Shohei signature logo on the outsole and a graphic sockliner.

Shohei Ohtani x New Balance

Shohei Ohtani ties his white New Balance shoes.
Shohei Ohtani laces up the limited-edition New Balance Ohtani 1 "Lab Work" colorway. / New Balance

New Balance announced its new partnership with Ohtani on January 31, 2023. Since then, Ohtani has starred in multiple global marketing campaigns for the Boston-based brand.

In addition to his ubiquitous 'We Got Now' commercials, Ohtani collaborated with New Balance on a limited-edition sneaker drop in Japan this season for the Tokyo Series. The Shohei x New Balance 990v6 sold out quickly online and in stores.

Ohtani has already dropped multiple installments of his signature apparel and footwear collection. The latest release was the Ohtani Summer/Fall collection, which was released in July.

