Shohei Ohtani Debuts His Exclusive New Balance 990v6 Sneakers
The MLB season got underway today in Japan as part of the 2025 Tokyo Series. The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Chicago Cubs 4-1, with Shohei Ohtani garnering most of the attention.
In addition to exciting international baseball fans, Ohtani kept sneakerheads on their toes by debuting a limited-edition pair of New Balance 990v6 sneakers before the game.
Thanks to the Dodgers' social media team, we got a great look at Ohtani strolling into the Tokyo Dome wearing his navy and green kicks. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the highly-anticipated sneaker collaboration.
Unfortunately for fans, the sneakers will be hard to find at a reasonable price. The Shohei Ohtani x New Balance 990v6 "Made in USA" was released in limited numbers in Japan on March 16 for $200 in adult sizes.
The sneakers already have an average resale price of $512 on StockX. If Ohtani continues to play at an historic level, the shoes will only go up in price.
Ohtani's colorway features a blend of Navy, Green, and Cream. The white laces provide a nice pop, while Ohtani's signature logo on the insoles add the finishing touches.
Earlier this month, New Balance unveiled plans for its "Made for Shohei Ohtani Capsule Collection." The drop included apparel, sneakers, and pop-up events.
Athletes and fans who miss out on the "Made for Shohei Ohtani Capsule Collection" in Japan can shop the Dodgers designated hitter's gear on the New Balance website. The Boston-based brand is sure to roll out more phases of Ohtani's signature line this year.
It is sure to be another exciting season for the Dodgers, Ohtani, and New Balance. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
