Shohei Ohtani and New Balance Drop Summer/Fall Collection

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani continues to light up the baseball diamond and the footwear industry. Since the launch of his signature line last summer, Ohtani has teamed up with New Balance on multiple apparel and footwear drops.
While the dog days of summer and exhilarating playoff games of fall are still far away, New Balance just dropped Ohtani's collection for the upcoming seasons.
On Friday afternoon, New Balance officially unveiled the latest installment of the Shohei Ohtani Signature Collection, a drop rich with personal history and cultural storytelling.
The Summer/Fall Collection drop draws inspiration from Ohtani's formative years in his hometown, reflecting his earliest memories playing baseball as a child.
This special collection reimagines the number Ohtani first wore in Little League, the colors of his childhood uniform, and his deep respect and passion for the game.
Through graphics and design elements that evoke both the nostalgic essence of classic Japanese "yakyū" and the spirit of American "baseball," the collection pays tribute to where it all began.
The collection includes a T-shirt series featuring Ohtani's first jersey number, "39," and "MIZUSAWA," the name of his hometown. Additional items, including new graphic sweat hoodies and shirts, will follow in September.
The collection is available at the New Balance official online store, New Balance official retail stores, and select retailers.
