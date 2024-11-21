Into the JJ-Verse: Justin Jefferson's New Under Armour Cleats Out Now
NFL players have brought the heat with their footwear all season. While there is no shortage of custom cleats designed just for players, only one superstar shares the love with athletes and fans.
Under Armour athlete and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has debuted several player-exclusive colorways of the UA Blur this season. The themes play on his style and personality. Best of all, most of the rare kicks get released to the public.
Under Armour has cooked up another special player-exclusive colorway for Jefferson. The "Into the JJ-Verse" colorway draws inspiration from his lightning-fast first step, agile route running, and high-flying catches.
The iconic American sportswear brand shared stunning pictures of the cleats on its official social media channels this week. The caption read, "Another dimension. @jjettas2’s ‘Into the JJ-Verse’ Blur cleats, available now." Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the kicks.
The UA Blur Justin Jefferson "Into the JJ-Verse" Football Cleats are available online now for $130 in men's sizes at UA.com.
The performance football cleat features a layered graphic bursting from the toe that includes lightning, half-tone dots, and comic speed lines. In addition to that, the Under Armour design team crafted the track spike-inspired plate in a salt purple and solar chrome color with black ink splatter.
The Under Armour Blur Football cleats are one of the fastest on the field and are built with comfort in mind.
They feature a knit collar for a sock-like fit and added comfort, a more secure heel pocket for added comfort and lockdown, and its SuperFoam insole forms to the shape of your foot for better fit and shock absorption.
Earlier this week, Under Armour celebrated Jefferson for accruing the most receiving yards by a player in their first five seasons. So far this season, Jefferson has tallied 59 receptions for 912 yards and five touchdowns. It should come as no surprise that the Vikings are tied for the second-best record in the NFC at 8-2.
