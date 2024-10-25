Justin Jefferson Wore Luxurious Under Armour Cleats Against Rams
Thursday Night Football did not disappoint last night. The Minnesota Rams surprisingly lost to the Los Angeles Rams 30-20 in the nationally televised game. However, the game was not a total loss for all of the Vikings.
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson showed out with eight receptions for 115 yards in the Week 8 matchup. Even better, Jefferson used the national spotlight to debut a luxurious pair of custom Under Armour football cleats.
Under Armour created a special player-exclusive "Chrome 18" colorway for Jefferson. The face of Under Armour football's love for fashion inspired the colorway. Like Jefferson, these cleats were made to stand out.
Using the base of his favorite Under Armour cleat, the Men's UA Blur 2, this PE is a combination of luxury and street fashion packaged together with a mix of custom metal studs, quilted red leather, a chrome-red plate, and what's probably the biggest piece of jewelry ever put on a cleat.
The UA Blur draws inspiration from track spikes; it is always one of the fastest cleats on the field. The performance model's unique build and flexible design help athletes find that extra gear so they can dominate every inch of the field.
Athletes and fans can shop Under Armour's entire football selection at UA.com. In the meantime, they can expect the American brand to continue cooking up fire cleats for Jefferson. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.