Foot Locker Announces 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend Takeover

It is perfectly fitting that the fan-favorite sneaker retailer Foot Locker not only has a presence at marquee NBA events but also actively plays a role in elevating the festivities. Today, Foot Locker announced its return to the 2026 All-Star Weekend for the third consecutive year.

Building on its partnership with the NBA, the retailer plans its biggest activation yet in downtown Los Angeles with the 'Foot Locker Takeover'.

It will be a multi-brand immersive experience bringing highly anticipated sneaker drops, top athletes, creator-led content, and community programming together to connect fans with the culture and the city that shaped the sport.

Foot Locker's 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend Takeover. | Foot Locker

The marquee destination at L.A. LIVE will feature distinct areas for top brands like Nike, Jordan Brand, Converse, adidas, PUMA, Crocs, and New Era.

This one-of-a-kind experience will deliver an unmatched opportunity for fans to create memorable moments, highlighted by exclusive appearances from NBA superstars, including Jayson Tatum (New Era), Lonzo Ball (Crocs), and special guest appearances by top Nike, Jordan Brand, and adidas athletes.

'Foot Locker Takeover' will also feature a series of highly-anticipated launches: the Air Jordan 4 'Lakeshow,' Jordan Retro 5 'Wolf Grey,' Air Jordan Retro 6 'Infrared,' Converse SHAI 001, and special Nike Basketball releases.

The Air Jordan 6 Infrared "Salesman" nods to Jordan Brand history. | Jordan Brand

Additional limited releases dropping throughout the weekend include a highly anticipated adidas collaboration, new and exclusive adidas Anthony Edwards 2, exclusive PUMA MB.05 LO LA, and more.

The multi-brand retail experience will be anchored by a full-size basketball court known as 'The Clinic', which will host top athlete appearances, daily programming, skills and drills challenges, and more.

Fans can also explore the adidas ANTLAND neighborhood experience inspired by Edwards' Atlanta roots, step into the PUMA Hoops Drive-in Cinema powered by the PUMA x Fast & Furious collection interactive retail experience, and tap into the Crocs Creator Studio, where influencers will pull up to create content and host product giveaways.

The PUMA x Fast & Furious collection. | PUMA

New Era will debut an exclusive headwear and apparel collection with Jae Tips, who will be on-site, hosting a custom headwear patch station. Fans can also step into the New Era Design Lab to create one-of-a-kind cap and apparel designs through elevated embellishment customization. The New Era' Cap Spa' will also be open for fans to clean, restore, and refresh headwear.

The 'Foot Locker Takeover' will extend beyond the main activation at L.A. LIVE to the Los Angeles Convention Center at NBA Crossover, nearby Foot Locker stores, and local neighborhoods with inspirational mural art and experiences.

At the NBA Crossover experience, Kids Foot Locker will pop up in partnership with Nike, offering fans the chance to experience the latest releases from the Nike x LEGO Collection.

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

For the third year in a row, Foot Locker will also be an associate partner of the 2026 NBA HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T, between Hampton University Pirates and North Carolina A&T Aggies men's basketball teams during the NBA All-Star. As part of this partnership, the Foot Locker Foundation will be donating $25,000 to each school.

'Foot Locker Takeover' will be located at L.A. LIVE in downtown Los Angeles, California. The activation and retail spaces will be open to the public from Thursday, February 12 – Saturday, February 14 (10 a.m. - 10 p.m. PST) and Sunday, February 15 (10 a.m. -7 p.m. PST).

