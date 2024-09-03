Ja'Marr Chase & Nike Cook Up Crawfish Football Cleats
Currently, the Cincinnati Bengals and Ja'Marr Chase are still at a standstill in contract negotiations. While it remains to be seen if Chase plays in Week 1 of the NFL regular season, the Pro Bowl wide receiver is still making moves in the footwear industry.
Chase is a Nike athlete who regularly flashes some of the brand's rarest kicks on and off the field. Given his success and passion for fashion, it only makes sense that Chase received a player-exclusive colorway of Nike's flagship football cleat.
Earlier today, Nike dropped the Vapor Edge Pro 2 in the "Ja'Marr Chase" colorway. Below is an official look and breakdown of the crawfish-inspired cleats.
The Nike Vapor Edge Pro 2 "Ja'Marr Chase" was officially released on September 3, 2024. Online shoppers can purchase the cleats for $145 in adult sizes and $55 in kids' sizes on the Nike website.
Inspired by the Louisiana native and former LSU Tigers' love for crawfish, the silhouette sports an unmistakable design. A brilliant blend of Burgundy Crush, Picante Red, and Bright Crimson illuminate the shoe with black detailing.
In addition to looking good and performing at a high level, the cleats come in a gridiron-inspired box. The Nike Football box resembles a field with line markings and the brand's iconic logo.
The NFL is still waiting to see if Chase will be ready to play this weekend, but athletes can go ahead and dress like their favorite wide receiver in the meantime. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneakers news from the NFL and beyond.