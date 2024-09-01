Breakup Song: Travis Kelce Might Leave Nike for a New Brand
With the 2024 NFL preseason in the rearview mirror, the Kansas City Chiefs can shift their focus to winning another Super Bowl. However, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce might be making history with another sneaker brand.
Kelce signed a footwear and apparel deal with Nike upon entering the NFL in 2013. Since then, Kelce has carved out a Hall of Fame-caliber career and hit a new stratosphere of celebrity thanks to his highly publicized relationship with Taylor Swift.
Nike has rewarded Kelce, not with a signature line, but with player-exclusive cleats that would be released to the public. Athletes can currently buy the Nike Alpha Menace 4 Elite in the "Travis Kelce" colorway.
Yet, Kelce did not wear Nike cleats during the NFL preseason. During practices and games, Kelce wore retro Air Jordan 11 cleats in the white and black "Concord" colorway.
Kelce is a well-documented sneakerhead, so it is only fitting that he wears the football version of one of Michael Jordan's most popular shoes. However, as a Nike athlete, wearing Air Jordans can be tricky.
The Air Jordan 11 was launched before the creation of Jordan Brand in 1997, but it does not feature any visible Swoosh logos. Usually, Nike lets athletes slide in Air Jordans as long as they feature a visible Swoosh logo.
Is this the end of Kelce's business partnership with Nike? That remains to be seen. According to an article published in The Sun, Kelce is in the third year of a $57 million deal that expires at the end of the 2024 NFL season.
Kelce wearing Air Jordan cleats could just be a star player skirting dress code rules for his sneaker sponsor, or it could be him flexing his muscle during negotiations.
The Chiefs kick off the regular season against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, September 5. All eyes will be on Kelce's feet. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.