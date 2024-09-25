The Nike Ja 2 Arrives in Several Highly Anticipated Colorways
As the 2024-25 NBA season quickly approaches, there are many intriguing storylines for basketball fans. One of the most exciting events is the return of the Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant.
In anticipation of his long-awaited return, Nike is releasing the Ja 2 which is designed especially for Morant and the next generation of playmakers whose dynamic performance demands the highest levels of support, bounce, responsiveness, and control.
Building on the successful launch of the first edition of Morant’s highly popular signature shoe, the second-generation silhouette is designed with style, comfort, and support, to handle his high-flying exploits that made Morant one of the most exciting players in the NBA.
The Nike Ja 2 will be available in the "Induction Colorway" on Nike SNKRS and in select markets beginning on September 26. The shoe as well as the apparel collection will be available globally at nike.com and select retailers October 8.
Additionally, the bold and striking “Purple Sky” colorway with a dazzling blue Nike check of the Ja 2 is a reflection of Morant’s electric style of play and features Morant’s creativity.
The Air Zoom unit with molded midfoot panel is the perfect complement to give players extra bounce and the ability to move gracefully on the court. The Ja 2 also is an ode to Morant’s roots, his connection to the next generation, and how his drive to get up after getting knocked down can inspire us all.
"From the Ja 1 to the Ja 2, the core things remain the same. The work ethic doesn’t change," Morant says. "It's about comfort, more bounce and bringing my fans into some different storytelling they may not know. We tell those stories through the colorways of my shoe."
"In Nike Basketball, we get to work with the world’s best athletes, help them be even better on the court, and create a canvas to tell stories. We are excited for the world to wear the Ja 2 and to continue to be inspired by his growth and electric style of play," Josh Wachtel, VP/GM, of Global Men’s Basketball added.
“The Ja 2 gives hoopers everything they need — it’s bouncy, fast, stable, looks great, and is available in kids' sizing to serve the next generation,” Wachtel continued.
Nike could not be more thrilled to have Morant healthy and ready for the upcoming season as one of the faces of the storied brand. To show their excitement, when Morant made an appearance at Gersh Park in Brooklyn during Nike’s “NY vs NY” tournament over the summer, he was greeted by a lifelike statue of himself wearing the latest colorway of the Nike Ja 1.
Be sure to stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your most important sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.