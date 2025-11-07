Ja Morant Teases 7 Upcoming Nike Ja 3 Colorways

This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.

The start of the NBA regular season has been nothing short of disastrous for the Memphis Grizzlies. Not only are they buried at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, but they have had locker room issues between coach Tuomas Iisalo and point guard Ja Morant.

While the product the Grizzlies are putting on the court has been subpar, Morant's signature Nike sneaker line could not be doing better. The Nike Ja 3 has dropped in several exciting styles, and Morant just teased seven upcoming colorways.

Seven Unreleased Sneakers

Morant shared a picture of seven incredible colorways of the Nike Ja 3 on X with the caption, "Might as well, it's Friday @nikebasketball." Nike co-signed the leaked image as the brand reposted Morant's post on its official X account.

While none of the never-before-seen colorways have names or release dates yet, it has not stopped sneakerheads from discussing the unreleased shoes.

The colorways include: red/black, yellow/black/red, pink/yellow, teal/red, blue/white/yellow, orange/black, and blue/red/yellow. Along with every other basketball fan, we cannot wait to learn the story behind each of these designs.

Nike Ja 3 Details

Ja Morant previewed TEN upcoming Nike Ja 3 colorways 👀 @JaMorant pic.twitter.com/y5R7dOVWAK — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) July 22, 2025

Morant intentionally spoiled the unveiling of his unreleased sneakers on social media because he has been vocal about his frustration with fans leaking pictures of his basketball shoes before they hit shelves.

But who can blame fans for being so eager to discuss the hottest hoop shoe on the market? The first few colorways of the Nike Ja 3 sold out quickly, but fans can finally choose between multiple colorways in full-family sizing ($87-$125) at Nike.com.

Tech specs for the Nike Ja 3 include a full-length Hybrid ZoomX foam, a foam sockliner, a traction pattern featuring all-over mini Ja logos, and padded collars that add extra cushioning. Lastly, the mesh breathable upper makes the perfect canvas to tell Morant's story.

Nike Ja 3 Drama

Ja says he’s never seen that colorway before 😭 be careful out there looking for Nike Ja 3s



📸: r/KobeReps (REDDIT) pic.twitter.com/ztx06vDDjE — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) October 29, 2025

However, Morant's sneakers have not been able to avoid drama either. Rapper 2 Chainz voiced his displeasure with the shoe's issues on social media, echoing many of the same sentiments hoopers have discussed online.

Additionally, Morant has had to issue a warning to potential buyers about pictures of fake Nike Ja 3s circulating on social media. But that comes with the territory of having the most discussed basketball shoe in the world right now.

