Jahmyr Gibbs' Air Jordan Cleats Ripped Apart in Lions' Win Over Bucs
The Detroit Lions made a statement with their dominant 24-9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. A big factor in Detroit controlling the game was the relentless rushing attack from running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
Gibbs tallied 136 rushing yards on 17 carries for two touchdowns. The Pro Bowl running back also caught three receptions for 82 yards. Everything from his cleats to his output was a throwback style game.
Gibbs laced up a custom pair of Air Jordan 11 Low football cleats in a Lions-inspired colorway. Unfortunately, the cleats will never see action again. Eric Woodyard, Detroit Lions Reporter for ESPN, shared a picture on social media of Gibbs' cleats after the physical game, and it was not pretty.
As fans can see in the picture, Gibbs' cleats were absolutely destroyed in the game. However, many social media users misdiagnosed the tattered cleats as a quality control issue.
Custom cleats differ from player-exclusive cleats because an artist, not the company, redesigns the performance footwear. Chans Customs did an incredible job of reimagining a different model into the Air Jordan 11 Low. Unfortunately, his exquisite work got shredded by the Buccaneers' defense.
Gibbs began his NFL career with Nike before eventually switching over to Jordan Brand before the start of this season. Gibbs officially signed with Jordan Brand on his birthday in March and held the announcement under wraps until September.
Jordan Brand said in the announcement, "Known for his elite speed and relentless focus, Gibbs brings a new edge to the Jumpman legacy. From prototype cleats to game-day grit, he's built for the moment - and the movement."
Gibbs has discussed his lifelong affinity for Jordan Brand and regularly goes out of his way to represent the company. Before last night's game, Gibbs arrived at Ford Field decked out in Jumpman gear.
Gibbs wore the Detroit Pistons Statement Jersey featuring the Jordan Brand logo with matching Air Jordan 4 "Brick by Brick" sneakers. He topped it off with a Detroit Tigers hat, showing love to his city.
Despite just being 23 years old, Gibbs is an old-school running back with a strong knowledge of sneaker history. There is no doubt that the Lions and Jordan Brand have a strong team player in Gibbs.
Fans can expect more highlight games from Gibbs in the future. Let's just hope his custom cleats can keep up. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.