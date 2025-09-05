Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs Signs With Jordan Brand
On Friday morning, Jordan Brand announced the addition of Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs to its stacked NFL roster. Gibbs was proudly welcomed to the Jordan Brand family with a splashy press release and social media posts.
"Known for his elite speed and relentless focus, Gibbs brings a new edge to the Jumpman legacy. From prototype cleats to game-day grit, he's built for the moment - and the movement," read the Jordan Brand press release.
Most interesting is that this announcement comes several months after the deal was finalized. Gibbs signed the deal with Jordan Brand on his 23rd birthday, March 20, 2025. The Pro Bowl running back celebrated his birthday by officially stepping into a legacy defined by greatness.
"It's an honor to be part of Jordan Brand. Growing up, you see that Jumpman and know it means something. Now I get to wear it and bring my own edge to the legacy. I'm locked in and ready to represent everything the brand stands for - speed, grit, and greatness," said Gibbs in a statement.
Jordan Brand spotlighted Gibbs with an Instagram post, featuring several dramatic pictures from a campaign photo shoot. Titled "Our Turn," the pictures show Gibbs rocking the latest Jordan Brand apparel and footwear.
The caption read, "There's no answer for this problem. Welcome to the family, @_.jah1._." Professional athletes and fans alike flooded the mentions with positive messages to hype up the rising star.
Gibbs was a Nike athlete coming out of Alabama. He represented the Swoosh while making two Pro Bowls and finishing the 2024 season as the NFL rushing touchdowns co-leader.
Switching from Nike to Jordan Brand will be a seamless transition under the NIKE, Inc. umbrella. Fans can expect Gibbs to grab more headlines with his footwear throughout the NFL season.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.
More Football News
Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott debut new Air Jordan cleats in the NFL season opener.
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar joins Nike's elite NIL roster.
Bill Belichick wore the Air Jordan 3 in his college football coaching debut.
How Air Jordan sneakers took over the Miami Hurricanes' sideline.
Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway signs with Jordan Brand.