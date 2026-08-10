The Whitaker Group x PUMA Suede CODA "Echo Points" Unveiled

No creative company has been able to seamlessly work with more brands at a higher level than The Whitaker Group. Across different sports and categories, The Whitaker Group always delivers an important message. It's not just highly coveted sneakers; a deeper story is integral to every project.

The company's latest collaboration is with PUMA as part of "Echo Points," the first chapter within the broader CODA platform. This collection explores how culture is shaped, exchanged, and carried forward. The campaign unfolds through a cohort-led journey, with the Suede CODA "Echo Points" serving as its footwear expression.

CODA "Echo Points"

The Whitaker Group x PUMA Suede CODA "Echo Points." | The Whitaker Group

If CODA begins with the question of what we do with what came before us, Echo Points examines what happens once that influence enters the world. Every action creates a reaction. In culture, value moves through the people who open doors, the rooms where ideas are exchanged, and the moments that continue to reverberate long after they begin.

"We believe the most meaningful ideas are rarely built alone," said James Whitner. "This cohort brings together people with different disciplines, perspectives, and ways of creating because connection is where possibility begins. When the right people share space, exchange knowledge, and invest in one another, they create something that can grow beyond any one person or moment."

Three Distinct Disciplines

The Whitaker Group x PUMA Suede CODA "Echo Points." | The Whitaker Group

To bring the story into physical space, Echo Points centers on one creative cohort representing three distinct disciplines: The Mixologist, The Curator, and The Sound Architect. Together, they connect the footwear to hospitality, intentional connection, and sound as cultural languages.

The Mixologist connects the story to hospitality and the rituals that bring people into shared space. The Curator connects the story to the power of intentional pairing. The Sound Architect connects the story to music as movement.

Colorway Details

The Whitaker Group x PUMA Suede CODA "Echo Points." | The Whitaker Group

"Flaxen" features a rich butter-yellow suede upper balanced by soft cream accents for a warm, vintage feel. "Chambray" pairs a soft chambray-blue suede upper with cream accents, adding energy and depth. "Red Rhythm" combines a soft cream suede upper with tonal neutral accents for added dimension.

Across all three colorways, henna-inspired graphics appear throughout, connecting each design to the wider Echo Points narrative. PUMA Formstrip detailing and co-branded CODA accents complete the collection.

Shopping Information

The Whitaker Group x PUMA Suede CODA "Echo Points." | The Whitaker Group

Built on PUMA's iconic Suede silhouette, the unisex Suede CODA "Echo Points" arrives in three colorways, each priced at $130 in adult sizes. The Suede CODA "Echo Points" releases August 21 online and in-store at A Ma Maniére, Social Status, APB, and JAIDE, it will also be available online at puma.com.

The EQL draw will open August 10 at 1:00 PM ET and close August 17 at 3:00 p.m. ET, available at A Ma Maniére (amamaniere.com), Social Status (socialstatuspgh.com), APB (apbstore.com), and JAIDE (jaidejaide.com).

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