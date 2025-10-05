Jalen Hurts Rocks $115 Jordan Sneakers to Eagles-Broncos Game
The early slate of Sunday's NFL Week 5 games does not disappoint. One of the better matchups is the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Denver Broncos in an interconference battle.
With all eyes on the birds, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a strong arrival at Lincoln Financial Field in a brown sweatsuit, tan hat, and matching Jordan Brand sneakers. Check out the Eagles' Instagram post below for a detailed look at Hurts' pregame outfit.
While Hurts constantly keeps fans on their toes with his wide array of retro Air Jordan cleats on the field each week, his pregame sneakers should come as no surprise.
Hurts wore the Jordan Trunner in the "Light Orewood Brown/Phantom/Muslin/Ridgerock" colorway. The shoes launch this upcoming week for $115 on the Nike website and at select retailers. Athletes and fans can expect more colorways to drop over the next several months.
Hurts has become the official face of the Jordan Trunner. Jordan Brand has tapped Hurts to debut the shoes on the first day of training camp and to headline the "Trun Lightly" marketing campaign, complete with splashy social media posts.
The old-school silhouette made a name for itself over 25 years ago and is back with modern updates. According to Jordan Brand, the Trunner O/S is for when you want to look as comfortable as you feel.
Tech specs include a breathable mesh and suede upper for flexibility, while responsive foam underfoot offers a soft step. The plush tongue and collar add extra comfort and make for an easy on/off. Lastly, the molded plastic support wings provide midfoot containment.
Hurts is the definition of cool on and off the field, which makes the dual-threat quarterback the perfect athlete to represent the shoes. Inspired by a combination of the words trainer and runner, the Trunner O/S can fit into any situation.
Hurts officially signed with Jordan Brand in August 2023. Since then, he has quickly become the face of the company's NFL roster. Hurts with kicking off its "40 Years of Greatness" campaign in December by breaking NFL uniform rules. Jordan Brand paid the fine because you can't ban greatness.
Football fans can expect to see Hurts rocking the Jordan Trunner O/S a lot more throughout the fall and winter. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the NFL and beyond.