Jalen Milroe on Why New Balance Was the Perfect Fit

New Balance is rapidly expanding in American football and has officially signed its second NFL quarterback. On Friday, New Balance announced Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe as the latest addition to its star-studded roster.

Excellence has defined Milroe's journey on and off the field dating back to his childhood in Katy, Texas. He led the Alabama Crimson Tide for two years and was the recipient of the William V. Campbell Trophy – often referred to as the "Academic Heisman." Milroe's rookie season culminated in a Super Bowl victory.

In addition to studying the playbook and staying up to date on the latest sneaker releases, Milroe is deeply committed to giving back. He spends every Tuesday visiting the Children's Hospital, coaches a 7-on-7 team in Alabama, and hosts four football camps annually for more than 1,000 kids, using his platform to inspire and support the next generation of athletes.

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As a New Balance athlete, Milroe will play an active role in wear-testing and developing new football product, providing direct feedback and working with the New Balance product team. He will also be featured in performance and lifestyle campaigns across the brand. Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Milroe about his new deal and vision for the partnership.

How excited are you to officially sign with New Balance?

I'm super excited because now I get to grow with a great community, great people. There was something even greater on the football side of New Balance, and growing in lifestyle and being able to have a collaborative effort in communication on things I like about the brand. I'm super excited, and it's been awesome so far, and cannot wait for what's ahead with the brand.

Jalen Milroe for New Balance. | New Balance

What factored into your decision to partner with New Balance over other brands?

The initial communication between New Balance, me, and my family. And I just felt the initial genuine heart that they had, and talking about me off the field and on the field. But just seeing how much they want to pour into me, how much the brand is really all in on me. So that's so exciting, beyond anything, to have a team surrounding you. I think that's so huge.

And also just seeing how much we can take the football realm of New Balance in the future. There's only one other quarterback besides me. That's awesome to be able to be around the other guys that are a part of the football realm of New Balance, but also be a part of it, too. There are so many great things that are in store at New Balance, and it was something I want to be a part of.

What do you hope to bring to the partnership?

Number one, being authentic. I think being authentic is the most key thing as far as any partnership being authentic and being honest throughout the whole brand. Number two is not doing anything to jeopardize the brand.

Lastly, I'll say growing the brand, doing everything in my power to be available as far as whatever that's necessary, whether it's feedback, being in the community, or doing anything as far as partnerships to grow, the brand as far as football, and also as a brand completely.

So, I think it all takes feedback. It all takes an honest conversation and all. Hard work as well. So, that was something that spoke volumes throughout this whole process, which is that that's what they want to get in me, as far as the partner, and just being able to grow the brand.

Jalen Milroe for New Balance. | New Balance

What New Balance shoes are you wearing casually this spring?

So, I work with Klutch Agency, and so they drop some shoes. One is by Rich Paul, and it's maroon, very different. And I like those a lot as far as my favorite. Those are the black-and-white ones that are really cool, y'all haven't seen yet (smiles), but I'll say the 1906 and the 9060s as far as the everyday shoes I like to rock.

The New Balance roster is stacked. Which athlete are you the biggest fan of?

Personally, I say Tyrese Maxey. I never forget. My freshman year, he was either a junior or senior, and they played my high school in basketball in the playoffs in San Antonio. So me, my brother, and his best friend, we drove to the game because my high school was playing his the state tournament. It went down the wire. He dropped over 40 points.

So if they had won, they would have gone to the state championship. We ended up beating them. But I was so interested in who this cat is, but he's from the Dallas region. So I'm from outside of Houston. So, of course, all I know is the Houston area. So I saw him get to play in person in high school before he got to college, before he got to the league.

And so I'll say, man, I just have much respect for him, because I saw him up close, go at it with our squad, but we had some dogs ourselves. And so I say, I've been rocking with them from a distance.

And now y'all are both New Balance athletes.

Exactly.