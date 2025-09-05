Josh Allen Signs With New Balance, Invests in Hometown
On Friday morning, New Balance announced the signing of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The All-NFL quarterback is the biggest addition to the Boston-based brand's rapidly growing football roster.
Allen had been spotted wearing New Balance cleats on the football field and wearing the brand's casual apparel off the field throughout the preseason.
New Balance already touts a lineup of star athletes across various sports, including Coco Gauff, Shohei Ohtani, and Cameron Brink. Now, Allen will be a part of the brand to expand its commitment to football’s most inspiring leaders and communities.
Born in Firebaugh, California, a small town where Allen learned the attributes from his family that would help him throughout life. "Firebaugh didn't have quarterback camps or private trainers. We had heart. We had community. And I wouldn't trade that for anything," said Allen in a statement.
Together, Allen and New Balance will make a special commitment to Firebaugh to help fund its community sports program and provide young athletes access to sports, empowering them to achieve their dreams. According to New Balance, "This partnership is about breaking down barriers and giving back to the place that raised him."
"I'm proud to share I'm joining the New Balance family, a brand that, like Firebaugh, is built on family, community, and authenticity," said Allen. "My parents, the greatest role models I can ask for, built their lives on those principles and raised my siblings and me the same way."
Allen started his career with Nike. Last year, during his MVP season, Allen wore Deion Sanders' retro cleats in Bills colors. This year, Allen will look to improve while wearing the latest performance footwear from New Balance.
