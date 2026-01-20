Tyrese Maxey is getting a signature New Balance basketball shoe.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is getting his own signature sneaker line with New Balance. According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Maxey's first basketball shoe will launch in late 2026.

Maxey first signed a multi-year shoe deal with New Balance in January 2023. He recently signed a contract extension with the Boston-based brand, which included his own signature line.

Tyrese Maxey wears the New Balance Two WXY v4. | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Partnering with Maxey has proven to be a wise move for New Balance. Over the past three years, the 76ers' point guard has emerged as one of the best backcourt players in the NBA. Just yesterday, he was named a starter for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game.

While Maxey has handled his business on the court, New Balance has marketed him heavily off the court. The 25-year-old is seen throughout ubiquitous "We Got Now" New Balance commercials that air during almost every sporting event.

Tyrese Maxey wears the New Balance Two WXY v4. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Additionally, Maxey has regularly debuted new models and colorways from the New Balance basketball line. Last summer, New Balance and Maxey teamed up on a "Hero" pack of basketball and lifestyle sneakers that was well-received among fans.

Neither Maxey nor New Balance has yet to officially confirm the news. However, fans can expect a splashy announcement followed by a major rollout over the next few months as we approach the launch date.

Tyrese Maxey wears the New Balance TWO WXY v3. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Currently, LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard is the only signature athlete on the New Balance basketball roster. While Leonard nears the end of his NBA career, the brand is focusing its attention on Maxey and Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg.

It is safe to assume that Flagg will be the next New Balance athlete to get his own signature shoe, although that is not imminent.

Tyrese Maxey wears the New Balance TWO WXY v3. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

It is worth noting that New Balance has an incredible roster of athletes across all sports: Shohei Ohtani, Coco Gauff, Bukayo Saka, and Ebere Eze are just a few of the superstars representing New Balance.

Fans can expect more exciting developments as we approach the launch date of Maxey's debut hoop shoe. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

