James Harden Flexes "Snakeskin" Adidas Shoes and Matching Porsche
LA Clippers guard James Harden has one of the most successful signature sneaker lines among active NBA players. Earlier this year, adidas launched Harden's ninth basketball shoe and let the marketing take care of itself.
The adidas Harden Vol 9 has dropped in several bold colorways. Harden has done his part with great performances, a tour of China, and matching his incredible car collection with each new iteration of the shoe.
Last week, Harden pulled up to the Netflix Starting 5 premiere in style. The NBA All-Star debuted the adidas Harden Vol 9 "Snakeskin" colorway with a matching Porsche.
Harden followed up with a pair of social media posts on X and Instagram last night, where he once again flexed the unreleased shoes with a matching one-of-a-kind sports car.
Harden captioned the three pictures with the message, "Slime (vomit emoji) tomorrow! #V9 #Uno." It is unclear what he is referencing that will happen today, as the release date for the shoes is still over a week away.
The adidas Harden Vol 9 "Snakeskin" will drop at 3:00 a.m. EST on Friday, October 31 (Halloween Day). Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $160 in adult sizes exclusively on adidas.com, select adidas stores, and select retailers.
The "Snakeskin" colorway is draped in a shade of bright green, which adidas calls Solar Slime. The only contrast on the shoe is the snakeskin graphic and adidas branding in Core Black.
Tech specs for the adidas Harden Vol 9 include a full-length Lightboost midsole, which provides lighter and greater energy returns on the court. Meanwhile, air vents in the grid-mesh ventilation openings enhance breathability and flex. Lastly, the outsole touts a fragmented radial traction pattern for quick change of direction.
Sadly, the "Snakeskin" colorway is the penultimate version of the adidas Harden Vol 9 scheduled to be released. The "Uno Chain" colorway (blue and silver is scheduled to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 11. After that, Harden's ninth signature shoe will have reached the end of its production cycle.
Luckily, Harden's signature sneaker line shows no signs of slowing down. The veteran guard teased his 10th basketball shoe while touring China this summer. Adidas has not yet announced the launch, but it is expected to take place in December.
Fans can count on another exciting season from Harden and adidas. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.