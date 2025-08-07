James Harden's 2025 Adidas China Tour Was Absolutely Wild
LA Clippers guard James Harden's popularity stretches far beyond the United States. Domestically, Harden is a perennial NBA All-Star with one of the hottest signature sneaker lines on the market. In China, Harden is a rock star that transcends basketball.
On Tuesday night, Harden concluded his return to China for a multi-city tour that blended hoops, culture, and community. In less than a week, Harden turned the country upside down and raised the bar for NBA players on footwear promotional tours. Below is a breakdown of the unbelievable tour.
August 2
Harden touched down on Saturday and immediately hit the ground running in Foshan, Guangdong. Harden experienced the millennia-old cultural heritage of Wing Chun for a Kong Fu demonstration.
Harden excited sneakerheads by debuting the adidas Harden Vol 9 "Molded Leather" colorway. As thousands of fans gathered, Harden previewed a "House of Harden" exhibit showcasing the breadth of his career, including an archive of his jerseys and adidas signature shoes.
Later that night, Harden pulled up to his UNO Fest celebration in a pink F8 Ferrari to debut the Harden Vol 9 "Flamingo Pink" colorway.
The UNO Fest brought together a fusion of basketball, music, street culture, and gaming, creating a multidimensional cultural experience. Chinese rapper GALI. performed for a crowd of over 2000 people.
August 3
The second day of the tour heated up as Harden visited the Apache Development Center (APE) in Qingyuan, Guangdong. This is the location where every Harden signature shoe has been produced since the adidas Harden Vol 4.
As the exclusive development and manufacturing base of the Harden Signature line, APE hosted Harden for a comprehensive tour of the footwear production process, gifting him a 1 of 1 piece of art featuring materials from the Harden Vol 9.
After touring the factory, Harden attended the Regional Championship of the Take On Summer tournament in Guangzhou, Guangdong, which has been an integral part of Harden's China tours. Take On Summer gives young players a platform to compete and has become one of China's most high-profile grassroots basketball events.
August 4
Day three of the UNO tour did not disappoint. Harden attended the unveiling of a custom outdoor basketball court in the Nansha District of Guangzhou, Guangdong.
The court features a larger-than-life portrait of Harden. It was designed by "Designer Yin," and the stadium draws inspiration from the Paris Olympic venues and displays the Chinese and English slogans for the tour: "Under No One" and "登峰造极."
Harden wore the adidas Harden Vol 9 "UNO Chain" colorway, which debuted earlier this year. Fans can find that colorway online and in select stores.
August 5
On the final day of the tour, a crowd of fans gathered to see Harden as he visited an adidas store in Shenzhen, Guangdong. The superstar took time to sign as many autographs as possible in the packed shopping center.
Harden's "UNO" China Tour served to deepen fan engagement and expand his global impact beyond the court. Through this initiative, adidas Basketball and Harden reaffirmed their shared commitment to inspiring the next generation of hoopers worldwide.
Adidas launched Harden's ninth signature sneaker this past January. It represents Harden's signature swagger while bridging the gap between top performance and style.
The adidas Harden Vol 9 retails for $160 and is available for purchase in several colorways on adidas.com. Additional deals on the adidas Harden Vol 9 "Molded Leather," "Flamingo Pink," and "UNO Chain" will be announced in the coming weeks.
With Harden's tenth signature adidas basketball shoe on the way later next year, fans can expect another thrilling NBA season from the dynamic duo.
