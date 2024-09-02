Kicks

James Harden's "Luxury Red" Adidas Sneakers Are Out Now

The adidas Harden Vol. 8 "Luxury Red" dropped on September 1 for $160.

Pat Benson

Feb 14, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) reacts before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
Earlier this summer, James Harden signed another lucrative contract to stay with the Los Angeles Clippers. Thanks to his hard work, the 9x NBA All-Star gets to enjoy the finer things in life. Now, Harden is passing that luxury on to his fans.

Harden's eighth signature sneaker with adidas has been released in an exquisite colorway. The adidas Harden Vol. 8 "Luxury Red" officially hit shelves on September 1, 2024.

Unlike many of the other versions of the basketball shoe, the "Luxury Red" colorway enjoyed a larger release. Online shoppers can still buy the shoes for $160 in adult sizes on the adidas website.

Below is a detailed look at the kicks courtesy of the official adidas Basketball X account and a complete breakdown of Harden's latest hoop shoes.

The adidas Harden Vol. 8 continues the sneaker lines' incredible path of innovation and style. Performance features include a combined BOOST and Lightstrike midsole, with a multi-directional traction pattern on the rubber outsole.

Inspired by Harden's fashion style, the silhouette sports a futuristic design. Almost no visible branding appears on the shoe, except for the three stripes on the heel. The black lining is contrasted by a red textile upper.

The NBA season is quickly approaching and fans will get to see Harden debut more fire colorways of his eighth signature sneaker. This might be their best chance to buy a pair of the fashion-forward kicks.

