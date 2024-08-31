Paolo Banchero Unveils His Signature Jordan Brand Logo
A signature sneaker line could be in the near future for Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero. Earlier this week, Jordan Brand kicked off its inaugural "Family Tour" of China.
Banchero joined Jordan Brand's other three NBA All-Stars (Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Zion Williamson) on the trip. At a basketball activation Shangai, all four players' signature logos were displayed for fans to see.
It should come as no surprise that Banchero's logo went with the straightforward combination of his initials "PB" and his jersey number "5." Below is an Instagram post from Nice Kicks, which includes pictures and videos of the leaked logo.
Since entering the league as the first selection of the 2022 NBA Draft, Banchero has exceeded expectations. In addition to winning Rookie of the Year in 2023, Banchero made his first All-Star Team and led the Magic to the Eastern Conference Playoffs in 2024.
Jordan Brand currently has four NBA players with signature sneaker lines, but Banchero went on the trip instead of Russel Westbrook. That spells trouble for Westbrook's signature line and looks promising for Bancerho's future shoe catalog.
In the meantime, fans can expect to see Banchero's signature logo on player-exclusive colorways of other Jordan Brand basketball shoes. The Magic forward has worn the brand's flagship model, the Air Jordan, throughout much of his career.
The NBA season is not far away, so fans can expect plenty more sneaker stories soon. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.