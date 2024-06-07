Jayson Tatum & Luka Doncic Make Sneaker History in NBA Finals
Sports Illustrated aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Just as every player and team dreams of making the NBA Finals, so do sportswear brands. It is a rare opportunity to write basketball and sneaker history.
Most companies would be thrilled to have one of their athletes compete on basketball's biggest stage. This year, Jordan Brand has one signature athlete on each team.
Having two signature sneaker lines in the NBA Finals solidifies the brand's strategy and shows its trajectory in the basketball world.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum signed with Jordan Brand in June 2019 when Michael Jordan welcomed him to the family at Quai 54 in Paris during the "House of Jumpman" event. Six months later, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic signed with the Jordan Brand. Doncic signed a new long-term extension last summer.
These two signings signified that Jordan Brand was on its way to being led into the future. They started their sneaker legacy by wearing the newest installment of the brand's flagship model. Doncic wore the Air Jordan 34, 35, and 36, while Tatum wore the 37.
Since the launch of their signature sneaker lines, Tatum and Doncic's hoop shoes have quickly gained a foothold in the basketball community at every level. Regardless of age or background, the duo's Jordan Brand sneakers have resonated with sneakerheads all over the globe.
Now, five years after their signings, Tatum and Doncic entered the NBA Finals with their signature lines with the Jordan Brand—a first for Jumpman, a brand synonymous with winning NBA Championships.
Tatum has worn his newly released second signature sneaker - the Jordan Tatum 2. Meanwhile, Doncic debuted his third signature sneaker, the Jordan Luka 3, earlier in the NBA Playoffs. He has since rocked new and old models from his signature line.
Jordan Brand has kept athletes and fans satisfied by releasing many of the same colorways worn by Tatum and Doncic on the court. Online shoppers can check out Tatum's signature collection and Doncic's signature collection on the Nike website.
Tatum and Doncic competing on the court have helped grow the sport to include more fans than ever before. With the help of Jordan Brand, the two athletes have used sneakers to start a new conversation and move the game forward.
These two are no longer the "next-up." They're the "now," and they will go head-to-head for a chance to grow their legacy.
