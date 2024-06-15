Jayson Tatum Rocks "Red Cement" Jordan Sneakers in NBA Finals
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Friday night did not go as planned for the Boston Celtics. Not only did the Dallas Mavericks stave off a series sweep, but they won Game 4 of the NBA Finals in dominant fashion.
While the Larry O'Brien Trophy is not quite ready to return to Boston and the coronation of Celtics forward Jayson Tatum must wait a little bit longer, the night was not a total loss.
Tatum debuted a never-before-seen colorway of his second Jordan Brand signature, which paid homage to Michael Jordan. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the Jordan Tatum 2 "Red Cement" colorway.
The "Red Cement" colorway is a style that has appeared on several Air Jordan sneakers throughout the years. It was perfectly fitting that Tatum apply the colorway to his signature Jumpman sneakers in the NBA Finals.
While the Jordan Tatum 2 "Red Cement" has not officially been released, our fingers remain crossed that they hit shelves eventually. In the meantime, athletes and fans can purchase Tatum's signature sneakers in full-family sizing on the Nike website.
Since Tatum debuted his latest signature sneaker, he and Jordan Brand have cooked up some fire colorways for the sneaker community. It has already been a historic NBA Finals for Jordan Brand, but Tatum's sneaker legacy is poised to take a huge leap soon.
NBA fans must wait until Monday as the series shifts back to Boston for Game 5. Luckily, that means at least one more opportunity to see some fresh kicks on the court before we turn our focus entirely to the WNBA and other sports. Fans can count on Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
