Jayson Tatum Wears Black Mamba-Inspired Sneakers in NBA Finals
It is all over but the crying at this point. The Boston Celtics took a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.
The Celtics are well on their way to the franchise's 18th NBA Championship (a league record). Additionally, Jayson Tatum is poised to win his first NBA Finals MVP Award.
It is the next logical step in Tatum's path to becoming an NBA superstar, and there is no doubt he will show love to the legendary players who paved the way for him. One of those players will surely be Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.
Tatum has gone out of his way to honor Bryant's memory through his apparel, accessories, and sneakers. Last night was no different as the Celtics forward debuted a Black Mamba-inspired colorway of his signature Jordan Brand sneakers.
In Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Tatum wore the Jordan Tatum 2 in the "Snakeskin" colorway. Since debuting his second signature sneaker with Jordan Brand earlier this season, Tatum has rocked some of the best colorways we have seen all season.
The "Snakeskin" colorway sports a black and grey upper with a scaly design. Meanwhile, Solar Red detailing around the shoe provides some pop to the nearly camouflaged colorway.
While there is no official release information available for the "Snakeskin" kicks, online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of Tatum's signature sneakers in full-family sizing on the Nike website.
This series appears to be over barely after it started, but it still has been a historic achievement for Jordan Brand. It marked the first time the brand has had two signature athletes in the NBA Finals. Now, it is beginning to look like the coronation of Tatum as the league's next superstar.
