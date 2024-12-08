Jordan Addison Scores 3 TDs in Anthony Edwards' Adidas Cleats
Custom cleats are taking over the NFL, but it is important to match style with performance. That was not a problem for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison on Sunday.
Addison caught eight receptions for 133 yards and scored three touchdowns in the Vikings' 41-21 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Best of all, Addison played the best game of his career in stunning custom cleats that were perfect for the moment.
Addison used his cleats to pay homage to Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards. Capitalizing on the moment, Addison debuted the custom cleats against Edwards' hometown team.
Addison's custom cleats took inspiration from Edwards' first signature sneaker with adidas. Similar to the adidas AE 1 Low 'Best of Adi' colorway, the silhouette sported a white upper contrasted by black and green detailing.
The custom footwear artist Mache is the genius behind the custom kicks. Mache has worked with top NFL players to elevate their kicks on game days.
Unfortunately for football players, adidas is not planning to redesign Edwards' signature sneakers for the football field. The silver lining is that fans can find the sneakers in full-family sizing on the adidas website.
Edwards' debut hoop shoe with adidas took the NBA and sneaker world by storm over the past year. The Minnesota star has made the Land of a Thousand Lakes the focus of attention for footwear fans.
Now, Addison is doing his part to elevate Edwards' brand further while representing Minnesota. Luckily for sneakerheads, the NFL season still has plenty of time, and Addison is just hitting his stride.
