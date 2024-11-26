Adidas & Anthony Edwards Plan Exclusive Black Friday Sneaker Drop
The meteoric rise of Anthony Edwards as an NBA superstar has been a sight to behold. The Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard’s success on the court has translated into his hugely popular signature basketball shoe line with adidas.
The Anthony Edwards 1 Low also displays the innovative future of adidas Basketball with an impeccable design and cutting-edge technology for peak performance on the court. The only problem with the shoe has been that it sells out so quickly upon release.
Luckily for athletes and fans, the adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low is dropping in the “Iron Metallic” colorway on Black Friday 2024. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what consumers must know about the highly anticipated sneakers.
Hoopers and holiday shoppers can buy the adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low “Iron Metallic” for $110 in adult sizes. The kicks will be available exclusively on adidas.com, select adidas stores, as well as select retailers at 9:00 a.m. EST on November 29, 2024.
Customized Edwards game, which involves gravity-defying dunks and agile moves, the Anthony Edwards 1 “Iron Metallic” futuristic design is “a showcase for the meticulous precision with innovative features crafted to Ant's specifications.
The “Iron Metallic” colorway symbolizes the deep bond between Anthony and Timberwolves teammates. Also, the shoe is a nod to the hard work that “Ant-Man” has put in to be one of the most elite players in the league.
The bold design boasts a mix of Iron Metallic, Core Black, and Solar Orange to stand out on the court. To spread holiday joy, adidas is also including alternate orange shoelaces so fans can rock their sneakers the same way Edwards did when he debuted them earlier this month against the San Antonio Spurs.
The shoe features a Generative Support Wing with a bold and distinct TPU design that offers the necessary stability to support ballers to make explosive moves in numerous directions while breathability in the mid-foot.
Another feature of the sneaker is that the new Light Boost guarantees maximum energy but doesn’t add to the weight of the shoe. Lastly, the Herringbone outsole gives superior traction which is essential for being your best on the court.
Since the launch of Edwards' signature sneaker line last year, adidas has not missed with each new colorway. The brand and the face of its basketball division are closing out the calendar year strong with the “Iron Metallic” colorway.
