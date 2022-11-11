UCLA Bruins Show Off Exclusive Air Jordan Sneakers

Skip to main content

UCLA Bruins Display Exclusive Air Jordan Sneakers

The UCLA Bruins Athletic Department received several player-exclusive Air Jordan sneakers.
Few, if any, NCAA athletic programs have the prestige of the UCLA Bruins. Additionally, there are not many more recognizable logos than the Jordan Brand 'Jumpman' emblem. Since partnering in late 2020, the two parties have been a match made in heaven.

Currently, the Bruins have four teams ranked in the top ten nationally. Women's soccer, men's water polo, men's basketball, and football are all making waves for their incredible performances. Nike and Jordan Brand are ensuring the Bruins look good doing it too.

Yesterday, the UCLA Athletics Department shared an Instagram post of several rare Air Jordan sneakers that Jordan Brand has supplied. Check out the Instagram post below.

Sneakerheads everywhere are drooling over the powder blue and gold kicks. Unfortunately, footwear enthusiasts are going to have to keep dreaming, as these kicks will never get released to the public.

All of the Air Jordan sneakers shown in the video are player-exclusive (PE) colorways designed specifically for UCLA athletes. Chalk it up to earning a spot at one of the most competitive colleges in the world.

While we wish these 'UCLA' colorways would get a general release, we appreciate the sneak peek provided by the UCLA Athletic Department's social media team. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your shoe news.

