First Look: Nike LeBron 20 'Ohio State Buckeyes'

Some questions were never meant to be answered. However, humans will always entertain debates about time, outerspace, and where LeBron James would have gone to college.

While we will never know what James' NCAA career would have entailed, it is obvious which school he represents the most. It's a Nike school that's name ends with "Ohio State" and starts with "The."

Ohio State Buckeyes

Yesterday, the Ohio State Buckeyes men's basketball team shared images of an unreleased colorway of the Nike LeBron 20. Once again, Nike has designed James' shoes in scarlet, white, and grey.

The Nike LeBron 20 has quickly become the basketball shoe of choice for players and fans. The design lends itself to a plethora of exciting colorways. Unfortunately, the 'Ohio State' colorway will never enjoy a general release. However, fans can still choose from several other versions of James' 20th signature shoe.

Nike LeBron 20

View of the Nike LeBron 20 'Ohio State' player-exclusive colorway. @OhioStateHoops

The Nike LeBron 20 was released in September 2022 for $200. There is no denying that is a hefty price tag. However, the performance model touts the best technology Nike has to offer.

The low-top model was designed with the next generation of players in mind. The forefoot sits on a top-loaded Air Zoom Turbo unit, and the heel features a larger Zoom Air unit, measuring 13 mm in thickness, to help with impact protection.

A synthetic-wrapped lateral guardrail keeps the foot secure. Additionally, a carbon fiber midfoot shank provides energy return and torsional rigidity. Traction is provided by a multidirectional outsole pattern that grips the floor.

Fans can shop the Nike LeBron 20 on Nike's website. Let us know on Twitter if you plan to purchase James' 20th signature shoe. As always, stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for news, highlights, and interviews.

