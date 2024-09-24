Jordan Brand Launches Jayson Tatum's 3rd Signature Shoe
It has been less than six months since Jayson Tatum's second signature sneaker hit shelves. But much has happened for Tatum. He led the Boston Celtics to an NBA Championship, helped Team USA win a gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics, and graced the cover of NBA 2K25.
Building on the Celtics forward's success, Jordan Brand is officially launching Tatum's third signature basketball shoe. The Jordan Tatum 3 has all the features fit for a champion while delivering unmatched style and continuing the Tatum series' reign as the lightest in the Jordan Brand basketball collection.
Tatum said, "I don't take having a signature shoe for granted. I'm grateful to be in a position where I can co-create with Jordan Brand and have fans connect with me through my shoe. My favorite part of the 3s is the way they take on color, so my hope is that we inspire and energize a lot of people through the colorway storytelling."
Tech Specs
The Jordan Tatum 3 is the result of its namesake's extensive collaboration with Jordan Brand's footwear designers, who met his needs with a shoe that feels broken in right out of the box and adapts to the foot without restrictions or pressure.
A new upper incorporates insights from athletes' on-court moves in the Nike Sport Research Lab, layering materials where they matter most for power and comfort, creating a supportive, conforming fit without feeling bulky or stiff.
Cushlon 3.0 foam and a Zoom Air insert work alongside the upper's firm frame to promote lateral movements that feel smooth and secure, and a herringbone traction pattern propels a superior first step and quick cut while helping hoopers stop on a dime.
The smoothness of Jayson's play and his commitment to his family are built into the Tatum 3, reflected in fluid lines that represent his uninterrupted approach to the game and the foundation of his family tree.
Like the Jordan Tatum 2, the name of Jayson's son, Deuce, is featured on the inside of the tongue, opposite his signature JT logo, and his number 0 is included on the heel along with unique sayings on the heel tabs, specific to each colorway.
His popular "Find A Way" quote from his 2023 "humbly" interview is also included on the medial side of the shoe. The launch colorway, Welcome to the Garden, showcases growth in all areas of Tatum's life — his family, his game, and his pursuit of greatness — in a floral pattern that nods to his home and personal garden, where he's surrounded by family, friends and loved ones.
Release Information
The Jordan Tatum 3 will be available globally on jordan.com and select retailers on October 10. Pricing will be: Adult - $125, Grade School - $95, Pre-School - $75, Toddler - $55. Additionally, Tatum will have signature apparel spanning across streetwear and sport also launching in October.
CNCPTS Exclusive: The CNCPTS exclusive includes the Jordan Tatum 3 and the Air Jordan 1 Low in a special version of the "Welcome to the Garden" colorway sold together in a custom green double box. The set is $300 and will be sold exclusively at CNCPTS on October 5 at their Boston store located at 18 Newbury Street.
Zero Days Off: When it comes to putting in the work, Tatum is entirely self-motivated. And because his expectations are so high, he feels zero pressure from the outside world. Jordan Brand is honoring that tireless pursuit of greatness with the Zero Days Off colorway of the new Jordan Tatum 3.
Zen: Calm under pressure. That is Tatum in a nutshell. Sure, he hears the back and forth, but he doesn't let the pressure get to him. The Zen colorway of the new Jordan Tatum 3 is all about that balance. Soothing shades of gray mix with just the right amount of energizing color.
Sidewalk Chalk: Pastels swirl in the Sidewalk Chalk colorway of the new Jordan Tatum 3, bringing to mind the hype of a new game and the next iteration of Tatum's signature shoe. This colorway is inspired by playful childhood moments that Deuce spends with his father drawing on sidewalks.
Jordan Brand is synonymous with success and flight, so after Tatum won his first NBA Championship and ascended to new heights in the basketball world, it is perfectly fitting that the two teammates go further this year.
Athletes and fans can expect several more colorways of the Jordan Tatum 3 to be worn on the court and hit store shelves throughout the year.